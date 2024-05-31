Pokemon GO player shares "goofy achievement" post-raid

When Pokemon GO raids are completed, trainers are awarded achievements that recognize them for their raid contributions. However, some of these achievements don't have much to do with the raid, which the player u/KarateKid7345 noted on GO's subreddit. Sharing the "Walk Star" achievement, KarateKid called it a "goofy achievement" due to it not being linked to raid performance.

KarateKid certainly makes a point, as the distance traveled by a trainer before the raid begins doesn't seem pertinent.

However, other Pokemon GO players remarked that they liked these "goofy" achievements for various reasons including learning more about their fellow trainers after the raid. Some players also pointed out that they've been able to detect cheaters based on the Walk Star achievement too.

Pokemon GO players don't seem to mind the more miscellaneous post-raid achievements. (Image via Reddit)

Some trainers wondered how the Style Savant achievement worked as well, as it is given to the trainer in the raid that is considered the most stylish. How does Pokemon GO deem which trainers are stylish or not? Trainers didn't have an answer, but they did agree that the achievements not directly connected to raid performance were still a fun way to reward raiding players.

Fans remark they've spotted cheaters and spoofers via certain raid achievements (Image via Reddit)

Whatever the case may be, it doesn't appear as though the more miscellaneous post-raid achievements are going anywhere, anytime soon. Some players may not see them as having much of a point, but it appears that many tend to enjoy their presence, as trainers who don't get the best marks in the raid can still be rewarded in some way.

Should Pokemon GO's raid achievements stick to performance?

Should the post-raid achievements stick to performance metrics? (Image via Niantic)

With the Reddit conversation in mind, one has to wonder, should Pokemon GO stick to (or have stuck to) performance-based raiding achievements? Does it matter how stylish a player's avatar is dressed or how far they walked before participating in the raid? Perhaps not, but not every raiding trainer can deal the highest damage or generate the most energy or any number of other metrics.

In particularly large raids, it does help to reward trainers who did their part, even if they weren't the highest-performing member of their raiding party. Sure, you may not have taken down the raid boss with your own Pokemon or dealt the highest damage per second, but getting props on your outfit or your other accomplishments before the raid begins can be something of a confidence boost.

The more extraneous achievements after raids don't seem to be hurting anybody or causing any backlash from fans, so it doesn't seem like there's any harm in keeping them. Players certainly have much bigger criticisms to level at Niantic, so it's unlikely these post-raid achievements will be removed in the future.