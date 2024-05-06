Pokemon GO Redditor showcases collection of "all the Eggfinity Gems"

Eggs are a very popular feature in Pokemon GO. These capsules can be found through Pokestops and gifts and offer players the potential to find a rare creature without the need for a wild encounter. You only need to place an egg in an incubator and walk the required distance.

However, over the years since the game has come out, many other types of eggs have been released. Some of these variants are completely unique to Pokemon GO and have yet to appear in the main series. One player on the game's subreddit, u/Poison_Nectar, showed a recent situation in which they had every type of egg hatching at once.

"Collected all the Eggfinity Gems..."

As showcased in the post, every type of egg in Pokemon GO is here. The standard green, yellow, and purple eggs can be found most commonly at Pokestops, with green being the most common and requiring you to walk for two kilometers before it hatches. The yellow egg is uncommon and requires five kilometers before hatching, and the purple egg is the rarest, requiring 10 kilometers to hatch.

The addition of the red or "strange" egg is noteworthy, with this egg being found from Team GO Rocket encounters and requiring 12 kilometers before hatching. Finally, the poster includes seven-kilometer pink eggs which can be found by opening gifts received from other trainers on your friends list in Pokemon GO.

This situation can be somewhat difficult for a lot of players to accomplish, as Niantic does not provide players with free incubators very often. Since an incubator is required to hatch Pokemon GO eggs, Niantic has given players the opportunity to unlock more incubator slots for a limited number of uses in exchange for Pokecoins.

While Niantic has given out free incubators in the past, this does not happen very often. Even then, the incubators provided, and even those players can purchase, can only be used three times before you need to buy more. With recent changes being made to in-game purchases around the globe, this can get very expensive for some players.

While purchasing Pokecoins can get pretty expensive, there are ways trainers can go about earning them for free to eventually get their desired incubator. Doing so requires indulging in Pokemon GO's gym defending system, which can be a bit overwhelming to the more casual playerbase who may not have creatures with the highest possible stats.

How to get free incubators in Pokemon GO

With 50 free Pokecoins being earned daily, Pokemon GO players can purchase their incubator after three days of grinding gym defense (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Incubators can be purchased in Pokemon GO's in-app shop for 150 Pokecoins each. Players can also purchase Super Incubators which are similar to standard incubators, but hatch eggs 33% faster. These items cost 200 Pokecoins. However, you can only earn a maximum of 50 Pokecoins per day.

This can be an issue if you find your creatures stuck in a gym with no one to challenge it. This is because Pokecoins are only collected once the creature assigned to a gym comes back to its trainer. The coins it collects maxes out at 50, even if it was left in that particular gym for more than one day.

If you can manage to keep a monster in a gym just long enough to earn 50 coins, and then lose that gym, you will be able to buy an incubator using these free Pokecoins. However, it will take three days at the very least to reach this goal.