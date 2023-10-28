Pokemon GO Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Team GO Rocket is back for their Halloween takeover of Pokemon GO. This time’s takeover event is going to last from Thursday, October 26, 2023, 10 am local time, through Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 8 pm local time.

This time around, Giovanni is back with a new legendary Shadow Pokemon, Shadow Regigigas. If you are planning on taking him down for his Shadow Regigigas, you will probably want to learn about this beast’s moveset, strengths, and weaknesses.

In this article, we will briefly go over the best moveset for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in GO PvP and PvE.

(Note: Both Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas have the same base stats and moveset. Shadow Regigigas’s attack stat gets multiplied by 1.2, and its defense stat by 0.833)

Best PvE moveset for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Regigigas in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas

The best offensive PvE moveset for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO would be Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Giga Impact and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Hidden Power and Giga Impact as the primary moves for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas.

Both these moves share the same elemental typings with Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas, which will give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) as both the moves and the user have identical Normal elemental typing.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas

Since both these monsters enjoy legendary status, you will not be able to leave them in Gyms. Thus, there is no need for a defensive PvE moveset.

Are Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Normal elemental typing attacks are usually not useful in most scenarios. However, since Regigigas and its shadow variant have an insanely high attack stat, even neutral damage from their Normal-type moves would prove to be detrimental for the enemies.

It is still not a wise thing to invest your resources in a Pokemon that relies solely on neutral damage. There are a lot of better alternatives in the market.

Best PvP moveset for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Regigigas in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Giga Impact and Focus Blast as the Charged moves would be the best PvP moveset for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in GO.

Are Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas good in Pokemon GO PvP?

As mentioned above, even though both these legendary titans have a high damage output, they often get outclassed by monsters with better elemental typings, which give you better typing coverage.

Sadly, the lack of a good moveset makes Regigigas unfit to take up any such responsibility in the GO Battle League.

Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas Pokemon GO strengths and weaknesses

Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas share the same elemental typing - Normal. This makes them vulnerable to Fighting elemental typing.

Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas are resistant to Ghost elemental typing.

All moves that Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas can learn in Pokemon GO

Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Zen Headbutt

Hidden Power

Charged moves:

Giga Impact

Focus Blast

Thunder

Best counters for Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Mega Blaziken

Mega Alakazam

Terrakion

Mega Lopunny

Keldeo

Mega Latios

Mega Swampert

Mega Medicham

Mega Salamence

Mega Sceptile

Mega Gengar

Mega Charizard Y

Aside from these monsters mentioned above, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Regigigas and Shadow Regigigas.