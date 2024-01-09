Pokemon GO Ribombee: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Rimbombee has become the target of interest among many Pokemon GO players after the reveal of the upcoming Dazzling Dream event. This event will bring a lot of Fairy-types into the spawn tables, giving players a higher chance of finding them for their Pokedex. However, most players will want to know if Ribombee, Cutiefly's evolution, is of any use in the game's competitive scene.

However, determining a creature's viability in the popular monster-collecting spin-off must be taken at a different approach than one would use for a creature in the main series. This is thanks to Pokemon GO's unique battle system, which takes a real-time approach rather than turn-based like most other games in the franchise. So, where does Ribombee stand in the mobile game?

Best moveset for Ribombee in Pokemon GO

Ribombee's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Ribombee has a very nice spread of fast attacks, with both options opening up different playstyles for the player. Fairy Wind grants more energy per second than Struggle Bug, allowing players to use more charged attacks. However, Struggle Bug's damage output is slightly higher, making it optimal for defensive play.

In most cases, here is the moveset players will want for their Ribombee:

Fairy Wind

Dazzling Gleam

Bug Buzz

Since Ribombee only has Dazzling Gleam and Bug Buzz as potential charged attacks, players who want to max it out for competitive play should have both moves, regardless.

Ribombee counters in Pokemon GO

Ribombee is a Bug and Fairy-type Pokemon. This means it is weak against the following types:

Flying

Poison

Rock

Fire

Steel

Ribombee's type combination also grants it several resistances. Here are elements players trying to counter Ribombee should try and avoid using:

Ground

Bug

Grass

Dark

Fighting

Dragon

With this in mind, players can begin to structure a team of monsters to use if they face off against it in a Raid Battle or gym attack. Here are some of the best counters players can use against Ribombee in battles:

Reshiram

Metagross

Darmanitan

Galarian Darmanitan

Braviary

Charizard

Typhlosion

Flareon

Moltres

Pidgeot

Corviknight

This list includes a variety of counters to accommodate the various situations in which Ribombee can be encountered. Some of these counters are easy to come by in certain formats where Ribombee could be seen competitively.

Is Ribombee good in Pokemon GO PvP or PvE?

Ribombee is not an unusable creature in any context, but this does not make it a good idea to use one. Ribombee is relatively balanced, with its highest stat being its attack of 198, followed by its defense of 146 and stamina of 155. However, since Ribombee will have to be at a lower level to participate in the Great League, its stats are even lower compared to other metagame contenders.

Funnily enough, this creature exists as a perfect counter for some high-tier metagame threats. Picks like Deoxys Defense, Medicham, and Altaria lose hard against Ribombee in most match-ups, giving it some viability in the tier as a counter for some of these common picks.

Sadly, there is not much of a reason to use Ribombee in PvE. Much better Fairy and Bug-types exist, making it useless for raids. Its stat pool is tiny for a fully evolved creature, making it practically useless for defending or attacking gyms in Pokemon GO. However, if a low-level player wants to contribute one of their monsters to their team's gym, they might as well leave their Ribombee there.

