Pokemon GO: The best moveset for Gardevoir

Since its introduction in Pokemon GO, the fan-favorite Fairy/Psychic-type Pokemon Gardevoir has fluctuated as a battle option.

Currently, however, Gardevoir is often sought after for its status as one of the top Fairy-type attackers in the game alongside Togekiss. Because of this, many trainers want to optimize their Gardevoir's moveset for maximum damage and utility.

Depending on what kind of battles a trainer's Gardevoir takes part in, the answer of the top moveset is slightly different. This Pokemon shines more in PvE, but its PvP capabilities in Pokemon GO's Battle Leagues can't be discredited either.

Pokemon GO: Top Gardevoir movesets for PvE and PvP

Gardevoir is blessed with strong moves across the board, but these can be tweaked for maximum effect (Image via Niantic).

When it comes to picking the right moveset for Gardevoir, it's important to conceptualize what type of battles the Pokemon will be used for by its trainer. A PvE Gardevoir is geared towards gym battles and raids, and Team GO Rocket battles will need a slightly different set of attacks when compared to the ones used in PvP Battle League matches.

The moveset should tailor to the Pokemon's needs and its capabilities when exploiting type matchups, and there are also Same Type Attribute Bonuses to account for.

For PvE battles, Gardevoir's top options include a combination of Charm and Dazzling Gleam or Confusion and Psychic. Both of these sets provide Gardevoir with the assistance of STAB while also boasting strong Fairy and Psychic-type coverage, making either moveset a powerful counter to Fighting-type Pokemon.

However, Charm and Dazzling gleam also exploit the weaknesses of Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon. Confusion and Psychic can also take advantage of Poison-type opponents. Players can seldom go wrong with either of these sets in PvE.

For PvP, Gardevoir should likely pick up a second Charge Move in order to slam unshielded Pokemon GO opponents of various types. With multiple Charge Moves of differing types, Gardevoir's toolkit can expand to meet more challenges.

Gardevoir's strongest moves in the Battle League are likely Charm, Shadow Ball and Synchronoise. Charm benefits from a significant STAB boost, while Shadow Ball costs less energy than Dazzling Gleam or Psychic. It also provides a move that deals neutral damage to most Pokemon.

Synchronoise works well in Pokemon GO PvP as a secondary option, it may not hit as hard as Psychic but its energy cost is much more economic for what damage it inflicts.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul