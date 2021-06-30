Pokemon GO: Top 3 Grass-types to use in the Element Cup

Pokemon GO's new Element Cup is forcing players to think much smaller than usual.

With a maximum CP of 500 and rules against any evolved Pokemon, as well as a restriction of type choice to only Water, Fire, or Grass, picking a PvP team has taken on a whole new dimension. Type choice has become a pure rock-paper-scissors dynamic, meaning that a Pokemon's stats, moves, and CP have become even more vital to Element Cup success.

Grass-type Pokemon have edged out slightly ahead in Element Cup's current meta, and there are three of those Pokemon in particular that have enjoyed significant early success.

Pokemon GO: Top 3 Grass-types for Element Cup

3) Oddish

Image via Niantic

While some may opt for Chikorita to take the third best spot for Pokemon GO's Element Cup Grass-types, Oddish gets a slight edge due to its stats, especially if players are using its Shadow form in the cup. Though its relatively low health and defense stats don't allow it to take a significant amount of damage, Oddish can still deal a large amount of damage quickly in Pokemon GO when using moves like Razor Leaf, Sludge Bomb and Seed Bomb. A Glass Cannon Pokemon in most senses, Oddish is still a great pick becuase it can hammer away at Water-type Pokemon.

2) Cottonee

Image via Niantic

Cottonee's aptitude in Pokemon GO's Element Cup comes from its resistances. It is a bulkier Grass-type than many that are able to be used in the cup, giving it some staying power. It additionally applies good shield pressure with its fast moves. Though it isn't the most flexible pick for a Grass-type, Cottonee is a great pseudo tank Pokemon, or at least what passes for one within Element Cup. It won't win hearts and minds with its damage potential, but it can take a little more of a beating and has solid matchups against both Water and Grass-type picks.

For optimal damage output, Pokemon GO trainers should try gearing up their Cottonee with the moves Charm, Grass Knot and Seed Bomb.

1) Bulbasaur

Image via Niantic

Unsurprisingly at the top of the list for many, Bulbasaur is pound-for-pound the top current Grass-type pick for Element Cup's meta. Though the cup itself is still just beginning and the competitive climate is forming, Kanto's Grass-type starter is a dynamic and respectable fighter that can close out battles effectively. Pokemon GO players hoping to maximize Bulbasaur's potential in Element Cup should ideally use its Shadow form with the moves Vine Whip, Seed Bomb and Sludge Bomb.

Though it still doesn't have the most favorable matchup against Ducklett, it can handle other solid Water-type picks such as Chinchou or Shadow Wooper. In its Shadow form, Bulbasaur also has very admirable damage capabilities, even when type effectiveness and Weather Boosts are omitted from the equation.

Things may change as Element Cup continues, but currently, Bulbasaur is a very good all-around choice for a Grass-type Pokemon for any player's team.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Best team to use in the Master League

Edited by Gautham Balaji