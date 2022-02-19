Pokemon GO: Top 5 most underrated Pokemon in 2022

With over 500 options in Pokemon GO, some of them are bound to go overlooked.

When the app dropped in 2016, many fans were excited to use their favorite legendaries and op monsters from the main series. Rest assured, Garchomp and Tyranitar are just as good in the phone app as they are in the regular games. There are a bunch of underrated Pokemon, though, that can help any trainer pick up more wins and beat more Raid bosses.

Which Pokemon are currently flying under the radar?

5) Espeon

When it comes to Psychic-type attackers, the heavy hitters are all well known. Mewtwo usually has the most damage output, with Alakazam close behind. What may be surprising to some trainers, though, is that Espeon’s damage output is close to those other two with Confusion and Psychic.

4) Breloom

Breloom gets access to Dynamic Punch, one of the best moves in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may not be as popular as Machamp or Lucario, but Breloom can be just as good. This resident of the Hoenn region gets access to Counter and Dynamic Punch, the best one-two combo any Fighting-type can ask for. Although that makes it weaker to Flying, the secondary Grass-typing also helps Breloom against Water-types.

3) Absol

Absol hails from the Hoenn region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the hierarchy of Dark-types, it can be really easy to overlook this attacker. Absol can pack just as much firepower as a Weavile or Tyranitar, though, with its 246 Attack stat. The only thing holding Absol back is its charge moves, which all require tons of energy to use.

2) Exeggutor

Exeggutor is both Grass-type and Psychic-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It will never be the best Grass-type Raid attacker, nor the best Psychic-type attacker, but Exeggutor will find itself at least in the mix in both categories. It can run both Bullet Seed with Seed Bomb and Confusion with Psychic for success.

With its strong Attack (233) and decent bulk (216 Stamina), Exeggutor could also be an underrated pick for PvP, as long as it stays far away from any Bug-type.

1) Chandelure

Chandelure has an increadibly high 271 Attack stat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If trainers want to be taking down more Raid bosses, but don’t want to invest in a guaranteed threat like Mega Gengar, the best thing they can do for themselves is power up a Chandelure. Its damage output rivals that of legendaries and Mega evolutions.

For example, take a look at the Raid counters for Alakazam. Chandelure has a faster time to win than Hoopa Unbound, Yveltal and Giratina Origon. That’s one of the benefits that comes with having a 271 Attack stat.

