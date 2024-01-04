Pokemon GO Tornadus Therian Forme raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO’s Therian Forme Tornadus will be available in five-star Raids from Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 10 am local time. Therian Forme Tornadus is a Flying-type Legendary monster, and you should do these raids if you do not have this creature in your collection.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Therian Forme Tornadus. We will also talk about Therian Forme Tornadus’ moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

Therian Tornadus' strengths and weaknesses

Therian Tornadus in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Therian Forme Tornadus is a Flying-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Rock

Ice

Electric

Therian Tornadus is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Grass

What are the best monsters to counter Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters to beat Therian Forme Tornadus in raids:

Zekrom

Therian Thundurus

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Raikou

Electivire

Galarian Darmanitan

Zapdos

Magnezone

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Mamoswine

Attack Forme Deoxys

Luxray

Weavile

Tapu Koko

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Therian Forme Tornadus 5-star raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Ampharos

Mega Gengar

Mega Charizard X

What are the best moves to beat Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Therian Forme Tornadus is vulnerable to Rock-, Ice-, and Electric-type creatures. So, you can counter Therian Forme Tornadus best with moves from one of these elemental typings:

Recommended moves to counter Therian Forme Tornadus in raids:

Fast moves:

Charge Beam

Volt Switch

Smack Down

Thunder Shock

Ice Fang

Spark

Powder Snow

Poison Jab

Ice Shard

Charged moves:

Wild Charge

Thunderbolt

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Wild Charge

Avalanche

Stone Edge

Avalanche

Therian Forme Tornadus’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Therian Tornadus in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Therian Forme Tornadus comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Therian Forme Tornadus can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Gust

Astonish

Charged moves:

Therian Forme Tornadus can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Hurricane

Psychic

Heat Wave

Focus Blast

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Therian Forme Tornadus will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,196 CP to 2,296 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost

2,196 CP to 2,296 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,756 CP to 1,837 CP at level 20

Can you solo defeat Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO?

Therian Forme Tornadus does not have good stats. It has a Combat Power stat of 44,256, an Attack stat of 199, and a Defense stat of 161.

So, it can neither hit hard nor tank your attack. As a result, we feel you will not have too much difficulty dealing with this monster by yourself in the upcoming GO raids.