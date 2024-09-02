Pokemon Horizons Episode 64: Release date, where to watch, and preview

Pokemon Horizons Episode 64 debuts in Japan on September 6, 2024, and follows our heroes after Liko unfortunately fails her Terastal Training battle against Grusha. However, losing a battle for a Naranja Academy test may come secondary to the return of a sinister face on the Glaseado Mountains. But, how can fans catch Episode 64 if they don't have access to Japanese TV?

There are a few methods worth considering while the English dub and other translations catch up to the current episodes. Moreover, it doesn't hurt to examine the Pokemon Horizons Episode 64 preview for a little extra context on what's to come.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 63 "Glaseado Mountain, the Creeping Shadow"

New Pokemon Horizons episodes are rapidly uploaded to Prime Video Japan (Image via Amazon)

When it comes to watching new Pokemon Horizons episodes, the English dub and other translations haven't quite caught up yet. This forces fans to look to alternatives, the first of which will require an Amazon Prime subscription and a VPN. By using a VPN to set one's IP address to Japan, watchers can use their Prime account to access Prime Video Japan where new Horizons episodes are made available.

The other primary alternative requires a little patience as well as a bit of savviness to avoid any sites with potential malware. On the following Sunday/Monday after an episode airs, fan translators make their subtitles available to third-party anime sites across the internet. Watchers have to use their best judgment to pick the right site, but plenty exist that have episode uploads without malware/viruses.

Breaking down the Pokemon Horizons Episode 64 preview

Amethio returns in Episode 64's preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Horizons Episode 64 preview kicks off with Liko looking distraught and looking toward the Glaseado gym after her loss against Grusha in Episode 63. She's then shown cheering alongside Roy and Dot before the camera cuts to Spinel, who is working on a computer. Liko is then seen on the mountains encountering the Explorers member Amethio, who has been absent from the series for quite a while.

We then move to Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are examining a Rotom Phone to seemingly call Roy while he is having a conversation with Dot. Subsequently, the preview shifts to Floragato dodging attacks, perhaps from Amethio's Ceruledge. A storm of grass petals then covers the screen as Amethio and Liko brace themselves against the wind before the camera shows Spinel walking and talking in a forest.

Eventually, we get to see Liko speak before the scene fades into a closeup of Floragato's face, closing out the preview. It seems the Explorers are up to their tricks after sitting on the sidelines for quite some time. Will the training our heroes received help them deal with these villains again? The only way to find out is to catch Episode 64 after it airs!

