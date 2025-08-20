Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 premiere countdown (and where to watch)

We have a Pokemon Legends Z-A YouTube premiere on August 21, 2025. We are still not aware of what content will be shown in this trailer. The Pokemon Company made the announcement on X with a mysterious picture and the caption:&quot;Viewer discretion advised.&quot;With Pokemon Legends Z-A set to appear in less than two months, players expect to learn more about the upcoming chapter of the series. The dripfeed marketing of such information will surely ramp up in the coming weeks.When will Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 premiere take place and how to watch it?Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 trailer will premiere at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST / 6.30 pm IST on YouTube. The countdown timer below will help you keep a tab on how long is left.You will be able to catch the clip on the Official Pokemon YouTube channel. Once the trailer is out, it will surely be shared on other official social media channels of the franchise.What to expect with Pokemon Legends Z-A August 21 YouTube premiere?The picture accompanying the X announcement points to a horror/scary theme. @Serebii.net shared that the video will inform on a &quot;building incident&quot; and provided another image of a dimly lit corridor with purple splotches on the floor.If The Pokemon Company utilizes the trailer to showcase a new Mega Evolution, we may see something that is Poison- or Ghost-type related. Back during the reveal of Greavard for Scarlet and Violet, TPC chose a similar found-footage horror theme.If these assumptions are right, we may see any one of the following Mega Evolutions:Mega VictreebelMega ScolipedeMega ChandelureMega DragalgeMega Malamar (not Poison- or Ghost-type, but the purple splotches could fit its theme)These names are taken from the leaked list of 27 Mega Evolutions that are reportedly coming in Pokemon Legends Z-A. But what if it is not a new Mega Evolution that is being teased?Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)The other possible candidates are information on the story, the mysterious Rogue Mega Evolutions, and regional variants. The Pokemon had also used a found-footage teaser to showcase Hisuian Zoroark during the marketing for Pokemon Legends Arceus. That clip also had horror themes, with it being implied that Hisuian Zoroark attacked the filmer.