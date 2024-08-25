Pokemon's first 22 seasons arriving in US as streaming channel announced

There is some exciting news for old-school Pokemon fans as the original anime series of the franchise has been confirmed to be receiving its own streaming channel on various free platforms. With the Horizons anime in full swing, capturing the hearts of many newer and older fans alike, some cannot help but feel nostalgic for the classic adventures of Ash Ketchum and friends.

In a collaboration with the Canadian distributor, Wildbrain, The Pokemon Company has brought the classic run of the beloved series back to mainstream audiences. With news of this new channel being so recent, many fans may have questions regarding the streaming channel, as well as where else to watch the Pokemon series. Fortunately, this article will shed light on such details for the benefit of the fans.

Everything to know about the new Pokemon streaming channel

The Pokemon anime will be distributed through a streaming channel, rather than a traditional streaming service (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As stated previously, the Pokemon anime will be given a streaming channel rather than being released entirely on a streaming service. This means that the show will be available on free, live-TV streaming platforms like Roku TV, Pluto, and Tubi. This also means the show will experience regular commercial breaks, which is standard for these types of services.

Moreover, this could mean specific episodes cannot be selectively viewed. Rather, episodes will air on the service on a schedule similar to live television. It is unclear whether these episodes will be aired in their original order, or randomly across seasons.

Where else can fans stream the Pokemon anime?

This new streaming channel will not be the only place fans can view the Pokemon anime. The Pokemon TV app, which used to offer a variety of episodes from different seasons to be viewed for free at any time, was discontinued in March 2024. Nevertheless, various seasons are still streamable on Netflix and Prime Video.

The Pokemon Company has released an official list stating where all sorts of media for the franchise can be viewed. That list is included here.

Various specials and side series can also be viewed on the official Pokemon YouTube channel for free. Here, fans can view iconic franchise specials like the Origins and Evolutions series, as well as more modern spin-off animations like Paldean Winds and Hisuian Snow.

The most recent run of the anime series for the franchise, Horizons, can be viewed on Netflix, with episodes being added to the catalog as they are released. While this series does not feature Ash and friends, many fans have grown attached to the new cast of characters, so the series is still a big recommendation for Pokemon fans.

