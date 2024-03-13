Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Charizard rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Charizard item drops reward players with numerous valuable in-game resources for defeating the formidable boss, including EXP. Candy XL, TM157, and Dragon Tera Shard. While trainers can catch Charizard only once per save data, they can participate in the raid repeatedly to get their hands on some of these item drops.

The Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raid Battle was the first black crystal Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It took place in December 2022. If the player has already caught the Dragon Charizard in a previous Tera Raid Battle event, they will not be able to catch it again.

Given that Charizard is not normally encountered in Paldea, players will likely not want to miss out on this ongoing event.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raid item drops

The Mighty Charizard with Dragon Tera Type 7-star Tera Raid Battle event runs from Wednesday, March 13, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The Mighty Dragon Charizard item drops for successfully completing the 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Dragon Tera Shard

TM157 [Only once]

Ability Patch [Only once]

Possible item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

DragonTera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Sweet Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica

Charizard is a Generation I dual-type Fire and Flying Pokemon. It has been one of the most popular Pocket Monsters ever since its debut, especially considering the iconic Ash's Charizard.

Players can make use of our how to solo defeat Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raid guide if they wish to take on the challenge alone.

To participate in the ongoing event, Poke Portal News needs to be updated to its latest version. If the device is connected to the internet, this should happen automatically. Otherwise, trainers can do so manually by going into the Poke Portal in the in-game X menu, then the Mystery Gift option, and finally clicking on Check Poke Portal News.

Trainers will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to battle the Tera Raid Boss with other players over the internet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer.