Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 04, 2025 16:11 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids went live at midnight UTC on October 3, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on October 12, 2025. This is the creature's debut appearance, and you must unlock 6-star Tera Raids to be eligible to see this creature. When you catch it after taking it down, it will possess the Mightiest Mark.

This article tells you everything you need to know to take down Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

NOTE: This battle will be available in Pokemon Scarlet only.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant make their 7-star Tera Raid debut (Image via TPC)
Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant make their 7-star Tera Raid debut (Image via TPC)

Attributes

also-read-trending Trending
  • Tera type: Dragon
  • Ability: Protosynthesis
  • Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)
  • Moves: Dragon Claw, Crunch, Iron Head, and Earthquake (also, Sunny Day and Dragon Dance)

Raid behavior

ActionTiming
Shield Activation92% HP Remaining
92% Time Remaining
Roaring Moon uses Sunny Day99% Time Remaining
Player Stats & Status Reset80% Time Remaining
Roaring Moon Stats & Status Reset60% Time Remaining
Roaring Moon uses Dragon Dance58% Time Remaining
Player Stats & Status Reset55% HP Remaining
Roaring Moon uses Sunny Day40% HP Remaining
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses

Weaknesses

Owing to its Dragon Tera Type, has the following weaknesses:

  • Dragon
  • Fairy
  • Ice

It will help to have an Intimidate user beside you. Try to roll for Staraptor, Arcanine, or Paldean Tauros.

Best counters to use against Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following are some of the best contenders to defeat Dragon Roaring Moon raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Avalugg

  • Tera type: Ice
  • Ability: Ice Body
  • Held Item: Covert Cloak
  • Nature: Impish
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Def
  • Moveset: Recover, Iron Defense, Curse, and Avalanche

Glastrier

  • Tera type: Ice
  • Ability: Chilling Neigh
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Avalanche, Curse, Tail Whip, and Snowscape

Azumarill

  • Tera type: Fairy
  • Ability: Huge Power
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def
  • Moveset: Belly Drum, Play Rough, Chilling Water, and Tickle

Magearna

  • Tera type: Fairy
  • Ability: Soul-Heart
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Iron Defense, Draining Kiss, Calm Mind, and Dazzling Gleam
By completing this challenge you will get the chance to earn precious Herba Mystica as one of the rewards.

