Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids went live at midnight UTC on October 3, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on October 12, 2025. This is the creature's debut appearance, and you must unlock 6-star Tera Raids to be eligible to see this creature. When you catch it after taking it down, it will possess the Mightiest Mark.
This article tells you everything you need to know to take down Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
NOTE: This battle will be available in Pokemon Scarlet only.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Dragon
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)
- Moves: Dragon Claw, Crunch, Iron Head, and Earthquake (also, Sunny Day and Dragon Dance)
Raid behavior
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses
Weaknesses
Owing to its Dragon Tera Type, has the following weaknesses:
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Ice
It will help to have an Intimidate user beside you. Try to roll for Staraptor, Arcanine, or Paldean Tauros.
Best counters to use against Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following are some of the best contenders to defeat Dragon Roaring Moon raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
Avalugg
- Tera type: Ice
- Ability: Ice Body
- Held Item: Covert Cloak
- Nature: Impish
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Def
- Moveset: Recover, Iron Defense, Curse, and Avalanche
Glastrier
- Tera type: Ice
- Ability: Chilling Neigh
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def
- Moveset: Avalanche, Curse, Tail Whip, and Snowscape
Azumarill
- Tera type: Fairy
- Ability: Huge Power
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def
- Moveset: Belly Drum, Play Rough, Chilling Water, and Tickle
Magearna
- Tera type: Fairy
- Ability: Soul-Heart
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def
- Moveset: Iron Defense, Draining Kiss, Calm Mind, and Dazzling Gleam
By completing this challenge you will get the chance to earn precious Herba Mystica as one of the rewards.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨