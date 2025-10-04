Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids went live at midnight UTC on October 3, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on October 12, 2025. This is the creature's debut appearance, and you must unlock 6-star Tera Raids to be eligible to see this creature. When you catch it after taking it down, it will possess the Mightiest Mark.

This article tells you everything you need to know to take down Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

NOTE: This battle will be available in Pokemon Scarlet only.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant make their 7-star Tera Raid debut (Image via TPC)

Attributes

Tera type: Dragon

Dragon Ability: Protosynthesis

Protosynthesis Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)

Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack) Moves: Dragon Claw, Crunch, Iron Head, and Earthquake (also, Sunny Day and Dragon Dance)

Raid behavior

Action Timing Shield Activation 92% HP Remaining

92% Time Remaining Roaring Moon uses Sunny Day 99% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 80% Time Remaining Roaring Moon Stats & Status Reset 60% Time Remaining Roaring Moon uses Dragon Dance 58% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 55% HP Remaining Roaring Moon uses Sunny Day 40% HP Remaining

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses

Weaknesses

Owing to its Dragon Tera Type, has the following weaknesses:

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

It will help to have an Intimidate user beside you. Try to roll for Staraptor, Arcanine, or Paldean Tauros.

Best counters to use against Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following are some of the best contenders to defeat Dragon Roaring Moon raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Avalugg

Tera type : Ice

: Ice Ability: Ice Body

Ice Body Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Impish

Impish EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Def

252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Def Moveset: Recover, Iron Defense, Curse, and Avalanche

Glastrier

Tera type : Ice

: Ice Ability: Chilling Neigh

Chilling Neigh Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def Moveset: Avalanche, Curse, Tail Whip, and Snowscape

Azumarill

Tera type : Fairy

: Fairy Ability: Huge Power

Huge Power Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def

4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def Moveset: Belly Drum, Play Rough, Chilling Water, and Tickle

Magearna

Tera type : Fairy

: Fairy Ability: Soul-Heart

Soul-Heart Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def Moveset: Iron Defense, Draining Kiss, Calm Mind, and Dazzling Gleam

By completing this challenge you will get the chance to earn precious Herba Mystica as one of the rewards.

