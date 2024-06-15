Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

The Mighty Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involves a variety of in-game resources, including EXP, Candy XL, Electric Tera Shard, and TM147 [once]. Potential reward drops include different Herba Mystica, Nugget, Ability Capsule, and more.

The Mighty Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle runs in two phases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 14, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid item drops

Emboar in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers will get the following rewards from successfully completing the Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Trending

Base item drops:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

HP Up

Electric Tera Shard

TM147 [Only once]

Ability Patch [Only once]

Possible item drops:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

HP Up

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Brave Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Electric Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Sweet Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica

Emboar is the final form of Tepig, one of the three starter Unova Pokemon from Pokemon Black & White and Black 2 & White 2. The Mega Fire Pig Pokemon is a dual-type pocket Gen V monster, boasting Fire and Fighting.

Also Read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

It is also not normally available in Paldea, making the current event a lucrative opportunity to get one with an Electric Tera Type. The best counters for this raid are Swampert, Therian Landorus, and Mudsdale. It is also possible to solo defeat and OHKO Mighty Electric Emboar.

Trainers will need to update their in-game Poke Portal News to the latest version. They can do so by going to the Mystery Gift option within the X menu and clicking Check Poke Portal News. On top of that, they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they want to fight the boss with other players over the internet.