Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra

Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra are among the most popular Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. From this evolutionary line, Goodra, considered a Pseudo-legendary Pokemon, is a mighty Dragon-type monster. If you are a frequent visitor to the competitive scene of Scarlet and Violet, you should add this beast to your collection.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to add Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra to your collection of Pocket Monsters in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Goomy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can make plans to catch this critter as soon you get your hands on Miraidon or Koraidon, depending on which version of Scarlet and Violet you are on. It is advisable to hunt for Goomy as and when you finish the Treasure Hunt event.

You can find Goomy in the following locations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

If you happen to be roaming in Paldea, you can come across Goomy in all of the following areas in Scarlet and Violet:

Area Three, East Province region

Area Three, West Province region

Area One, South Province region

Area Three, South Province region

Area Four, South Province region

Area Five, South Province region

Area Six, South Province region

Glaseado Mountain region

Casseroya Lake

If you find yourself looking for Goomy in Kitakami, you can find this Dragon-type critter in:

Fellhorn Gorge

Chilling Waterhead

Oni Mountain

Timeless Woods

How to get Sliggoo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sliggoo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to get your hands on a Sliggoo in Scarlet and Violet is through the evolution of a Goomy. You can catch a Goomy from one of the locations mentioned above.

Once you have a Goomy in your collection of monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can evolve it into a Sliggoo by powering it up to level 40. You will not need any special items to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo. The evolution will get triggered automatically as soon as Goomy reaches level 40.

Leveling up monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is very easy if you use Experience Candies. Conversely, you can keep the monster in your party and it will level up as you are out and about your daily adventures in the game.

How to get Goodra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned previously, Goodra is a Dragon-type monster that is one of the most powerful Pseudo-legendary beasts in Scarlet and Violet. So, if you want to add this beast to your collection, you must get a Sliggoo in your Party first.

Once that is done, powering up your Sliggoo to level 50 will trigger an evolution resulting in Goodra. Like Goomy’s evolution, you will not need any special items for this evolution. Sliggoo will evolve automatically as soon as it reaches level 50 in Scarlet and Violet.