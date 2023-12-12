Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players discuss theory about Dialgia, Palkia, and a fan-favorite in 7-star Tera Raids

With the news of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hosting new Tera Raids, fans all over social media cannot help but be somewhat disappointed over some of the finer details of the event. While some players believe that it is best not to look a gift Ponyta in the mouth, others are speculating that Game Freak has bigger plans for the creatures that will appear for these raids.

Dialga and Palkia have become much more important in the lore following the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As such, many trainers have found it odd that these important Legendaries have been delegated to 5-star Tera Raid Bosses rather than the standard 7-star Boss. Fans on Reddit have a theory as to why this is.

Reddit reacts to 5-star Dialga and Palkia Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In a post on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit, u/GardenSquid1 mentioned that since these two Legendaries will not possess the Unrivaled Mark like other Raid Bosses, players will have the opportunity to earn them by using them in later raids, potentially against Giratina and Arceus.

The user came to this conclusion when analyzing the pattern used for the Mew and Mewtwo giveaway raid event that happened earlier in the year. This event gave players a free Mew via Mystery Gift. If players used their Mew in the later raids against Mewtwo, they would receive special rewards and the Unrivaled Mark for their Mew.

Some players on the thread believe that this is how Game Freak intends to put out content following the release of the Indigo Disk DLC. Leaks for the chapter did say that Game Freak would continue to release unobtainable content in the games through events, which would line up perfectly with the purpose behind this event.

This could also give us some insight into the Indigo Disk, as Legendary Pokemon were confirmed to be making a comeback through overworld encounters. Since Dialga and Palkia are both Legendaries from another world, it would be a bit unusual to see them standing around in Paldea. As such, this raid event could be a way to distribute these Legendaries for interested players while also keeping the world-building unaltered.

Another user made a very convincing point as to why Dialga and Palkia could only be 5-star Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. u/Cooked_Fish_Meat says that 5-star Raids are supposed to be slightly easier as their main purpose is to provide players with a monster to catch. 7-star Raids are more challenging and incentivize the use of strategy and teamwork, making them much more rewarding to participate in.

Another possibility could be that Game Freak will be bringing back Palkia and Dialga to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Raid pool at a later date after The Indigo Disk releases. However, this time, they may be 7-star Raid Bosses and could be encountered in their Origin forms introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but this is mere speculation.