Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Poison Swampert 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Poison-type Swampert with the Mightiest Mark is now available as a 7-star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This unique variant will be available in two phases, one lasting from May 31, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to June 2, 2024, at 23:59 UTC, and then again from June 7, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to June 9, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Since the elusive critter is available for a limited time, players will need to make haste if they want to get their hands on it.

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide, we will look into the details surrounding the Poison-type Swampert with the Mightiest Mark in this 7-star Tera Raid. We will explore the Pocket Monster's strengths, weaknesses, and other information that will help you prepare for this fight.

7-star Poison Swampert Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mightiest Mark Poison Swampert is now available in 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)

Swampert is a dual Water- and Ground-type Pokemon with the following attributes in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid:

Tera Type: Poison

Poison Ability: Damp (Hidden ability)

Damp (Hidden ability) Nature: Relaxed

Relaxed IVs: 31 IVs in every stat

Swampert moveset

Earthquake

Sludge Bomb

Hydro Pump

Liquidation

Muddy Water

Yawn

How to prepare for 7-star Mightiest Mark Swampert Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Conquering the Mightiest Mark Poison Swampert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raid requires a strategic approach. While its Poison Tera Type adds another layer of complexity to the battle, it also paves the way for players to defeat it with ease.

Psychic-type moves are the best option for this fight since Swampert will Terastallize into the Poison type, dealing super effective damage. Although Swampert's one true weakness is the Grass type, the Tera typing rules that out as an option because Poison-type moves are super effective against Grass-type Pokemon.

What are the best counters to beat Mightiest Mark Swampert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid?

To beat Swampert in the 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon SV, here are some critters that work as really effective counters:

Mewtwo

Espathra

Vaporeon

Slowbro

Farigiraf

Best builds to counter 7-star Mightiest Mark Poison Swampert Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Mewtwo build to counter Poison Swampert in 7-star Tera Raid

Terastallized Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Mewtwo is a powerful Psychic-type legendary Pokemon. These are the critter's best stats against Poison Swampert:

Tera Type: Psychic

Psychic Nature: Modest. It will raise the Sp. Attack and decrease the Physical Attack.

Modest. It will raise the Sp. Attack and decrease the Physical Attack. EV Spread: Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Def: 252, Defense: 2

Sp. Attack: 252, Sp. Def: 252, Defense: 2 Ability: Unnerve

Unnerve Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Mewtwo for the 7-star Mightiest Mark Swampert Tera Raid

These are the best moves for Mewtwo in this raid:

Psychic

Psystrike

Calm Mind

Amnesia

Best Espathra build to counter Poison Swampert in 7-star Tera Raid

Espathra can be a good counter in this Tera Raid (Image via TPC)

Espathra is a Psychic-type Ostrich Pokemon that can be extremely effective in this Swampert Raid. Here are the stats you should consider:

Tera Type: Psychic/Stellar

Psychic/Stellar Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack to make them more effective against Swampert.

Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack to make them more effective against Swampert. EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2

HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2 Ability: Opportunist

Opportunist Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Espathra for the 7-star Mightiest Mark Swampert Tera Raid

For this Tera Raid, consider an Espathra with the following moves:

Lumina Crash

Reflect

Psychic Terrain

Feather Dance/Sunny Day

Best Vaporeon build to counter Poison Swampert in 7-star Tera Raid

Vaporeon as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Vaporeon is a Water-type Eeveelution in Pokemon GO, whose Psychic Terastallization can be effective against a Poison-type Swampert. The following stats will be effective:

Tera Type: Psychic

Psychic Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack and reduce the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack and reduce the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2

HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2 Ability: Water Absorb

Water Absorb Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Vaporeon for the 7-star Mightiest Mark Swampert Tera Raid

A Vaporeon with the following moveset will perform the best in this fight:

Stored Power

Calm Mind

Acid Armor

Fake Tears/Protect

Best Slowbro build to counter Poison Swampert in 7-star Tera Raid

Slowbro as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Slowbro's Psychic type, in addition to its Water typing, is a bonus in this raid. Here are its best stats:

Tera Type: Psychic

Psychic Nature: Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack by trading off the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost its Sp. Attack by trading off the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2

HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2 Ability: Oblivious

Oblivious Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Slowbro for the 7-star Mightiest Mark Swampert Tera Raid

The following moves on Slowbro will be most effective:

Stored Power

Calm Mind

Chilling Water

Iron Defense

Best Farigiraf build to counter Poison Swampert in 7-star Tera Raid

Farigiraf is a good counter for Swampert in this Tera Raid (Image via TPC)

Farigiraf is a dual Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon introduced in Gen IX. Here are the stats you should focus on against Poison-type Swampert:

Tera Type: Psychic

Psychic Nature: Modest. This boosts Sp. Attack while reducing the Attack stat.

Modest. This boosts Sp. Attack while reducing the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2

HP: 252; Sp. Attack: 252, Defense: 2 Ability: Cud Chew

Cud Chew Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Farigiraf for the 7-star Mightiest Mark Swampert Tera Raid

The best moveset for this Pocket Monster in the 7-star Tera Raid is:

Stored Power

Calm Mind

Agility

Guard Swap

How to catch Poison Swampert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Swampert is not a wild encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Swampert is not a wild encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region and can only be caught via special means. This special Swampert, sporting a unique Poison Tera Type, is appearing in Tera Raid Battles for a limited time only, so fans should make the most out of this opportunity.

The critter can only be caught once in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so if you snagged one in the previous Tera Raids, you will not be able to catch Swampert again. You can, however, take part in these raids and earn other rewards.