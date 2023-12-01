Ranking all Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO battles

Eevee, the adorable and versatile Normal-type in Pokemon GO, has captured the hearts of many. This Gen 1 creature is known for its ability to evolve into various forms. Across generations, the franchise has released a total number of eight evolutions for this Pokemon. These evolved forms are commonly known as Eeveelutions, each embodying different elemental types.

In Pokemon GO, these diverse evolutions showcase a wide array of strengths and weaknesses across both Player vs Environment (PvE) and Player vs Player (PvP) battles. In this article, we will look at the rankings of these Eeveelutions based on their performance in various battle leagues and scenarios.

Worst to best Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO battles

8) Flareon

Flareon's stats in Pokemon GO -

Max CP - 3424

- 3424 Attack - 246

- 246 Defence - 179

- 179 Stamina - 163

- 163 Best recommended movesets - Fire Spin + Overheat (15.89 DPS)

PvE: Flareon, a Fire-type Eeveelution, initially seemed promising but faced tough competition from superior Fire-type attackers like Moltres and Entei. Despite its decent performance, it falls short against top-tier Fire-type options. However, Flareon's accessibility and cost-effectiveness, especially during weather boosts, make it a reasonable budget option.

PvP: Regrettably, Flareon struggles in the Great League due to its lackluster stats and move pool. In higher leagues, it faces fierce competition from more potent Fire-type Pokemon like Charizard, Typhlosion, and Entei, reducing its viability further.

7) Espeon

Espeon's stats in Pokemon GO -

Max CP - 3583

- 3583 Attack - 261

- 261 Defence - 175

- 175 Stamina - 163

- 163 Best recommended movesets - Confusion + Psychic (16.89)

PvE: Espeon's Psychic-type moves are advantageous against Fighting and Poison-type raids and serve as a reliable counter to certain Pokemon. Despite its respectable Attack stat, Espeon struggles against superior Psychic-types, limiting its long-term influence.

PvP: In the Great League, Espeon's stats don't lend themselves well to PvP, failing to impact the meta significantly. The critter's CP cap often leaves it lacking in certain aspects, reducing its viability.

In higher leagues, it can be somewhat impactful, particularly in the Masters League, thanks to a strong set of attacks. Still, Espeon struggles due to its lower bulky numbers and overall stats compared to other Pokemon in this tier.

6) Jolteon

Jolteon's stats in Pokemon GO:

Max CP - 2888

- 2888 Attack - 232

- 232 Defence - 182

- 182 Stamina - 163

- 163 Best recommended movesets - Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt (14.72 DPS)

PvE: Once a prominent Electric-type, Jolteon has lost its shine. The critter was outclassed by stronger Shadows, Legendaries, and normal species like Magnezone and Electivire. Despite being outpowered, it remains a decent budget option for beginners.

PvP: Jolteon excels as an offensive force in the Great League, with excellent energy generation for powerful STAB charge moves. Due to its quick attacks and speed, Jolteon is a great choice to bait out opponents' shields. However, its low durability makes tankier competitors like Melmetal and Lanturn more appealing.

In higher leagues, the critter faces tougher matchups due to the increased presence of Pokemon resisting Electric-type moves, specifically Dragon-types. The vast number of legendaries in the Master League easily surpasses Jolteon with a Max CP of 2888.

5) Glaceon

Glaceon's stats in Pokemon GO -

Max CP - 3535

- 3535 Attack - 238

- 238 Defence - 205

- 205 Stamina - 163

- 163 Best recommended movesets - Frost Breath + Avalanche (15.18 DPS)

PvE: Despite having access to optimal Ice-type moves, Glaceon lags behind Mamoswine due to inferior stats. Its advantage lies in Eevee's common availability, especially where Swinub is scarce. Nonetheless, it's still a great choice for an efficient Ice-type member.

PvP: Glaceon struggles in the Great League due to its offensive-focused stats and vulnerability as a mono-Ice type, having many type weaknesses and a limited type covering moveset. In higher leagues, the critter gains a slightly better foothold due to its attack stats getting boosted with a higher CP cap, especially against the many Dragon-types in these leagues.

However, Glaceon still faces challenges against prevalent meta-picks due to being unable to survive longer than expected.

4) Leafeon

Leafeon's stats in Pokemon GO:

Max CP - 3328

- 3328 Attack - 216

- 216 Defence - 219

- 219 Stamina - 163

- 163 Best recommended movesets - Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade (14.01 DPS)

PvE: Leafeon, a Grass-type, is overshadowed by Community Day starters and numerous other strong Grass Pokemon. Its viability is hindered by its lower accessibility compared to its counterparts, a major drawback of being an Eeveelution. That said, It is a good Pokemon to add to your team.

PvP: In the PVP scene, this critter is interesting. In the Great League, Leafeon's decent stats and mono-Grass typing make it an intriguing option. Its high Defence and low Stamina make for an average option bulk-wise. However, it falls short in comparison to other Grass-types that offer broader coverage or utility.

Similar performance follows in higher leagues, with limited wins against specific matchups. It's on par with Snorlax for shield baits but struggles to capitalize on its mono typing compared to others.

3) Vaporeon

Vaporeon's stats in Pokemon GO:

Max CP - 3521

- 3521 Attack - 205

- 205 Defence - 161

- 161 Stamina - 277

- 277 Best recommended movesets - Water Gun + Hydro Pump (13.19 DPS)

PvE: Once a dominant Water-type, Vaporeon has been overshadowed by the likes of Gyarados and Kyogre, though it remains a viable budget option due to Eevee's availability worldwide. Nonetheless, the critter is still one of the best surviving defensive members for your team.

PvP: Despite its bulk, Vaporeon struggles in the Great League against more powerful Water-types. In higher leagues, its good bulk and moveset offer some impact within its niche. However, in the Master League, it serves as a great option with no restrictions on its Max CP and stats. Unfortunately, it's still outclassed by other Water-type contenders, particularly Kyogre.

2) Sylveon

Sylveon's stats in Pokemon GO -

Max CP - 3470

- 3470 Attack - 203

- 203 Defence - 205

- 205 Stamina - 216

- 216 Best recommended movesets - Charm + Dazzling Gleam (12.97 DPS)

PvE: Sylveon was the only Eeveelution that didn't debut as a duo release in Generation 6. In Pokemon GO as a Fairy-type, Sylveon's attack stat limits its offensive prowess, serving mainly as a budget option for early game upper hand as a Dragon-slayer.

PvP: Sylveon benefits from Psyshock, gaining a quick-charge type coverage move against Poison-types, enhancing its viability and performance in PvP. It still falls behind Alolan Ninetales due to the latter having an additional Ice-type for coverage.

However, players avoid picking the Alolan variant due to it being four times weaker to steel, making Sylveon a greatly balanced pick. As mentioned earlier, the higher leagues are flooded with Dragon-types, so this Fairy-type is a great strategic pick.

1) Umbreon

Umbreon's stats in Pokemon GO -

Max CP - 2416

- 2416 Attack - 126

- 126 Defence - 240

- 240 Stamina - 216

- 216 Best recommended movesets - Snarl + Foul Play (8.93 DPS)

PvE: Umbreon's strength lies in its exceptional bulk, making it a solid defender in gyms despite lacking offensive prowess.

PvP: In the Great League, Umbreon again shines with its incredible bulk and versatility. Despite not having a great offensive stat build, its moveset is surprisingly versatile, ensuring a fair chance against counters. While its performance in higher leagues like Ultra and Master League is commendable, Umbreon falls short against top-tier contenders due to offensive limitations.

It shines the most in the Premier Cup in Pokemon GO, withstanding various charged move spammers.

Each Eeveelution in Pokemon GO brings unique strengths and weaknesses to the battle arena. While some excel in specific leagues or situations, others struggle to make a substantial impact due to their stats, move pools, or competition from superior Pokemon.

Understanding their strengths and limitations can aid trainers in assembling effective teams for both PvE and PvP encounters.