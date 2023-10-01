Pokemon GO Glaceon PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

With the recent Out to Play event granting players in Pokemon GO a higher chance of encountering Eevee, this creature's many iconic evolutions have again fallen into fans' eyes. These Pokemon are notorious in the community for being incredibly powerful yet cheap to evolve, making them perfect critters for new players.

Among the many evolutions of Eevee, players may find themselves in need of Glaceon. This Ice-type creature is thought of, by default, as an offensive glass cannon. However, looks can certainly be deceiving, with Glaceon's stat spread being one of the many details setting it apart from its brethren.

Is Glaceon good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Glaceon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Glaceon is terrible in the lower tiers of play in Pokemon GO. Great League is virtually impossible for it since this tier is filled to the brim with Steel and Fighting-types that give it a hard time. In the Ultra and Master Leagues, Glaceon has a fairly decent niche, given the high volume of Dragon-type entities that dominate their meta.

In the higher tiers of play, Glaceon is not a terrible choice for the niche it aims to fill as an Ice-type attacker. However, it suffers from being outclassed by many other Ice-types. This makes it a decent choice for fresh players looking to get into the PvP scene, but Glaceon is by no means a long-time team member.

Gamers looking to utilize it in Pokemon GO's Ultra or Master League would benefit most from equipping this entity with Ice Shard, Icy Wind, and Water Pulse. This moveset lets Glaceon fire off potent Ice-type damage while having a solid coverage option against Fire and Rock-types that would normally have the upper hand against it.

This creature's biggest counters are those that can hit much harder than its stamina stat will allow. Picks like Charizard, Walrein, and Trevenant can take it out with the right moves, and Master League is filled with Fire-type attacks. Glaceon is entirely usable in the higher tiers, but trainers should just express caution.

Is Glaceon good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Giving trainers the choice to pick their fights in Pokemon GO's PvE scene definitely works out in Glaceon's favor, making this Pokemon more viable. Being a pure Ice-type, this pick is terrible for defending gyms. However, the critter's offensive typing makes it great for attacking both gyms and Raid Bosses.

While Glaceon is not a bad choice in PvE for instances that call for an Ice-type, there are rarely a few where it is optimal. This is because much better options for Ice-types in terms of raid attackers and gym defenders are available in Pokemon GO. Galarian Darmanitan and Kyurem are two options that offer much more offensive prowess than Glaceon.

Looking towards its stat spread, the creature possesses some impressive attacking and defending capabilities. For those who still want to use it for PvE, a moveset of Frost Breath and Avalanche is the best.

Overall, Glaceon is a great creature and a must-have for new trainers. Sadly, it gets outclassed pretty fast as players invest time in events like Raid Battles, where powerful Pokemon can easily be captured.