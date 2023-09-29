Pokemon GO Flareon PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Eevee and its many evolutions are adored by countless Pokemon fans. As such, these variants have been available in Pokemon GO since the very beginning. Much like the main series, GO started with just the first three Eeveelutions before adapting the others at a later date. One of these original evolutions is the Fire-type, Flareon.

With the Out to Play event spiking Eevee's encounter rate again, many turned their attention to the beloved species. Flareon has been an unsung hero as time goes on, but is there a reason for this phenomenon? Is Flareon really a bad choice, or could it be GO's next sleeper option?

Is Flareon good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Flareon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Flareon is not only useless in Pokemon GO's competitive scene, but also one of the worst fully evolved Fire-types in the entire game. This is due to the lack of coverage options in its movepool, which is also criticized in the main series.

Flareon has two Fire-type fast attacks in Fire Spin and Ember. Doubling up, it has three charged attacks that do not require items: Flamethrower, Overheat, and Fire Blast. If players want more options, they need a purified Eevee to get Return or an Elite Charged TM to get Superpower or Last Resort.

With Flareon having the same problems in the main series, Game Freak clearly plays favorites when it comes to this critter's evolutions. The only way Niantic could save Flareon is by granting it another coverage option like Charm or Trailblaze when the move is introduced in Pokemon GO.

Is Flareon good for Pokemon GO PvE?

Flareon as seen in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since one can choose their battles for Pokemon GO's PvE, Flareon ends up being rather decent. However, despite being a serviceable Fire-type for those desperate in Grass or Ice-type raids, players can opt for much better options.

While not a bad choice, there is no prudent reason to use Flareon when the Fire-type starters exist. Charizard, Typholsion, and the others have better movesets and stat lineups, making the adorable critter ultimately obsolete. But if pickings are scarce, adding Flareon to one's raiding party would not be a terrible idea.

The Fire-type also falls short in defending gyms. Despite being considerably bulky and holding its own in advantageous situations, its small stat distribution and lack of coverage options are debilitating shortcomings. Creatures like Flareon benefit from trainer intervention and strategy, which isn't quite applicable in defense. However, attacking gyms may be a different story depending on the match-ups.