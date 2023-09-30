Pokemon GO Leafeon PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Leafeon was released in Pokemon GO when Lure Modules were first introduced in the title as a way to evolve critters. It is usually not found in the wild, so your primary method of getting this creature is by evolving Eevee. This can be done in two ways. The first one involves naming that Evolution Pokemon "Linnea" and feeding it 25 Candy. Second, have Eevee consume 25 Candy while it is in the presence of a Mossy Lure Module. Both of these methods will result in this creature evolving into Leafeon.

Once you have the grass-type entity, you might want to use it in battles against AI or other trainers. If you are looking for the ideal moveset for this creature in either scenario, this guide has you covered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

What moves can Leafeon learn in Pokemon GO?

Leafeon in the anime (Image via TPC)

The Fast Attack options Leafeon has are:

Razor Leaf

Quick Attack

Bullet Seed*

The creature gets the following Charged Attack options in Niantic's mobile game:

Solar Beam

Leaf Blade

Energy Ball

Last Resort

As a Grass-type Pocket Monster, Leafeon gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using moves of this type.

The creature's stat distribution is also important to take into account when considering it for PvP and PvE battles in the AR-based title. Leafeon has base 216 Attack, 219 Defense, and 163 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Leafeon in Pokemon GO

Given Leafeon's suboptimal defenses and Grass-typing, it is vulnerable to many meta-picks in the Great, Ultra, and Master League formats of Pokemon GO's Battle League. However, with the right positioning, it can cut down potent opponents. Here is the best moveset for this creature across all three formats:

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Last Resort*

Although Leafeon gets two STAB Fast Attack options, Quick Attack still emerges as the best way to go because of its optimal balance between damage (2.5 per turn) and energy generation (4 per turn).

With Quick Attack, Leafeon takes five turns to reach Leaf Blade and seven to activate Last Resort. These attacks deal deals 84 damage at 35 energy and 90 damage at 55 energy, respectively.

Best PvE moveset for Leafeon in Pokemon GO

Even though it cannot shine in trainer battles, Leafeon is one of the best Grass-type attackers in Gym Battles, as well as Raids. For optimal results, equip it with the following moveset:

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Charged Attack: Leaf Blade

With a combination of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade, you will be able to dish out significant amounts of damage to opponents when the matchup is in your favor. It can also come in handy when raiding against powerful critters such as Suicune.

Best counters to Leafeon in Pokemon GO

The following Pocket Monsters work best against Leafeon across all three main formats of the GO Battle League:

Great League

Medicham

Registeel

Lickitung

Shadow Gligar

Galarian Stunfisk

Ultra League

Charizard

Altered Forme Giratina

Obstagoon

Walrein

Cresselia

Master League

Dialga

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Gyarados

Groudon

October in Pokemon GO is going to be an exciting month, with many powerful creatures coming back to raids and some promising debuts to look forward to.