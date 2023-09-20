How to solo defeat Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Suicune, along with the other members of the Legendary Beasts trio, will be appearing in 5-star Pokemon GO raids starting from 10 am local time on September 23, 2023. It will be available until 10 am local time on October 6, 2023. This is a golden opportunity for players to get their hands on this iconic Pocket Monster from the Johto region.

Being a 5-star Pokemon GO raid boss, Suicune is not going to be an easy opponent to take down, especially on your own. This is because these raids were designed to be a community activity. That said, it might be possible for you to take it down solo, irrespective of your motivations behind trying to overcome such a formidable monster alone.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Suicune raid solo in Pokemon GO

Suicune in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Suicune is a pure Water-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. This means that it only has two weaknesses: Grass and Electric. It resists Water, Ice, Fire, and Steel-type attacks. The remaining elemental types do neutral damage to it, but you will have no chance of coming out victorious if you go in with such options.

As a 5-star raid boss, Suicune will have a combat power (CP) of 37,761. This might appear lower than the likes of Raikou and Kartana, but it might be more difficult to take down than them. This is because Suicune has a lower Attack stat than them, but its defenses are much more robust.

In Pokemon GO, Suicune has 180 Attack, 235 Defense, and 225 Stamina. Therefore, time will be your biggest enemy as you try to take down this enemy.

In Pokemon GO, Suicune can use Extrasensory, Snarl, and Ice Fang as the Fast Attack, as well as Bubble Bem, Water Pulse, Hydro Pump, and Ice Beam as the Charged Attack.

If you are lucky and the Suicune you encounter doesn't know the Ice-type attacks, Grass-type Pokemon are your best bet. This is because they will deal super effective damage while resisting Suicune's Charged Attacks. Unfortunately, you have no way of determining Suicune's attacks before getting into a raid. Therefore, this article lists the best Grass-type and Electric-type counters to Suicune.

The following high-IV level 50 Pokemon give you the best chance to defeat Suicune on your own:

Grass-type

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Shadow Trangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Electric-type

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock nd Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnazone with Spark and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shick and Discharge

Your team should also feature a Mega Evolution for added boosts. The following options apply, depending on your team choice:

Grass-type

Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Electric-type

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Canon

Lastly, you should stock up on multiple Max Revives as your team will faint a couple of times, and you don't want to waste time separately reviving and healing the members.

Suicune in the anime (Image via TPC)

If you are lucky, Shiny Suicune encounters will be available once you beat the critter. That said, taking another person to raid with you might be a good idea so that you don't end up wasting resources because of small miscalculations.