To beat Ke Ke Ke Ke in Pokemon GO, you need to be prepared to defeat a Ghost-type team in Team GO Rocket's ranks. Unlike Leaders who have a team with multiple types of critters, these Grunts usually have a mono-type team, making battles fairly straightforward. Although the typing is not mentioned for this Grunt, the creepy laughter hints at what they might have in store for you.

This guide will explain how to beat Ke Ke Ke Ke in Pokemon GO. We explore the Pokemon you might have to defeat, the counters you can use, and finally, the rewards you will receive for defeating this team.

Who is on the Ke Ke Ke Ke team in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Golett is part of the Ke Ke Ke Ke teams in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ke Ke Ke Ke in Pokemon GO is a Ghost-type team. As with all other Team GO Rocket Grunts, there are three Pokemon in each team combination, and the order is decided randomly. All the Pokemon appear in their Shadow forms, and the possible combinations are:

Pokemon Type Weakness Combination 1 Shadow Misdreavus Ghost Ghost, Dark Shadow Drifloon Ghost/Flying Ghost, Dark, Electric, Ice, Rock Shadow Golett Ghost/Ground Ghost, Dark, Ice, Grass, Water Combination 2 Shadow Dusclops Ghost Ghost, Dark Shadow Banette Ghost Ghost, Dark Shadow Golett Ghost/Ground Ghost, Dark, Ice, Grass, Water Combination 3 Shadow Froslass Ghost/Ice Ghost, Dark, Fire, Rock, Steel Shadow Gengar Ghost/Poison Ghost, Dark, Ground, Psychic Shadow Alolan Marowak Ghost/Fire Ghost, Dark, Ground, Rock, Water

Best counters for Ke Ke Ke Ke in Pokemon GO

Tyranitar in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ke Ke Ke Ke in Pokemon GO is primarily a Ghost-type team, and Dark-type Pokemon like Tyranitar can dominate the battle. Dark-types are immune to Ghost-type attacks used by the Grunt's team, making them the safest and most effective choice. Additionally, Tyranitar's dual Rock-typing helps against some of the other Pokemon in the Grunt's teams.

Ghost-types can also be a potential choice. However, this can be a double-edged sword as critters of this type also take super-effective damage from other Ghost-type Pocket Monsters. Do not bring Normal or Fighting-type monsters, as Ghost-type Pokemon are completely immune to these attack types.

Consider adding a Pokemon with high defense like Rhyperior or Garchomp to soak up damage. Bulky options like Swampert or Metagross can also be helpful, offering additional resistance against specific members of the Grunt's team.

What are the rewards after you beat Ke Ke Ke Ke in Pokemon GO?

You can get Stardust after defeating Ke Ke Ke Ke in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

After you beat Ke Ke Ke Ke, you'll be rewarded with 500 Stardust, and a Mysterious Component, which is a key ingredient for crafting Rocket Radars to track down Team GO Rocket Leaders. You will also get premier balls and a chance to catch a Shadow Pokemon from the Grunt's team (usually the first critter).

Finally, each victory over a Team GO Rocket Grunt contributes to your Hero medal, a badge of honor for defeating the villains of the Pokemon World.

For more content on Pokemon GO, check out the following: