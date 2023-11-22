Pokemon GO Rhyperior in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Rhyperior is a dual-type Ground and Rock Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. It has an attack stat of 241. With a defense stat of 190 and a stamina stat of 251, Rhyperior is built like a tank and an extremely hard-hitting Ground/Rock-type Pocket Monster. Thanks to its high damage output and substantial bulk, it is an absolute beast to deal with in-game.

This article will look at Rhyperior's best moveset in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Rhyperior in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO

Rhyperior in-game (Image via Niantic)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Rhyperior

The best offensive PvE moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO will be Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Smack Down and Rock Wrecker as the main moves for Rhyperior. Since they match the elemental typing of Rhyperior, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Rhyperior

Mud Slap as the Fast move, along with Rock Wrecker and Superpower as the Charged moves, will be the best defensive moveset for Rhyperior in GO.

Best PvP moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO

Mud Slap as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves are the best PvP moveset for Rhyperior in GO.

Rhyperior’s strengths and weaknesses

Given that Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type beast, it is vulnerable to the following typings:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Ice

Steel

Water

Rhyperior is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Flying

Normal

Poison

Rock

All moves that Rhyperior can learn in Pokemon GO

Rhyperior in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rhyperior can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Mud Slap

Smack Down

Charged moves:

Rhyperior can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Surf

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Skull Bash

Superpower

Breaking Swipe

Rock Wrecker

Best counters for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Rhyperior if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Primal Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Mega Sceptile

Kartana

Mega Blastoise

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Kingler

Kyogre

Shadow Sceptile

Shadow Torterra

Zarude

Shadow Venusaur

Primal Groudon

Shadow Gyarados

Greninja

Shadow Exeggutor

Kingler

Tapu Bulu

Shadow Victreebel

Chesnaught

Roserade

Samurott

Shadow Shiftry

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, other counters with similar elemental typings perform well against Rhyperior.