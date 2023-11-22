Pokemon GO Rhyperior in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Rhyperior is a dual-type Ground and Rock Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. It has an attack stat of 241. With a defense stat of 190 and a stamina stat of 251, Rhyperior is built like a tank and an extremely hard-hitting Ground/Rock-type Pocket Monster. Thanks to its high damage output and substantial bulk, it is an absolute beast to deal with in-game.
This article will look at Rhyperior's best moveset in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Rhyperior in GO.
Best PvE moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO
Best offensive PvE moveset for Rhyperior
The best offensive PvE moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO will be Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker and Earthquake as the Charged moves.
You will primarily be using Smack Down and Rock Wrecker as the main moves for Rhyperior. Since they match the elemental typing of Rhyperior, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.
Best defensive PvE moveset for Rhyperior
Mud Slap as the Fast move, along with Rock Wrecker and Superpower as the Charged moves, will be the best defensive moveset for Rhyperior in GO.
Best PvP moveset for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO
Mud Slap as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves are the best PvP moveset for Rhyperior in GO.
Rhyperior’s strengths and weaknesses
Given that Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type beast, it is vulnerable to the following typings:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
Rhyperior is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Fire
- Flying
- Normal
- Poison
- Rock
All moves that Rhyperior can learn in Pokemon GO
Rhyperior can learn the following moves in the game:
Fast moves:
This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:
- Mud Slap
- Smack Down
Charged moves:
Rhyperior can learn the following Charged moves in GO:
- Surf
- Earthquake
- Stone Edge
- Skull Bash
- Superpower
- Breaking Swipe
- Rock Wrecker
Best counters for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO
You can use the following counters to defeat Rhyperior if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Sceptile
- Kartana
- Mega Blastoise
- Shadow Swampert
- Shadow Kingler
- Kyogre
- Shadow Sceptile
- Shadow Torterra
- Zarude
- Shadow Venusaur
- Primal Groudon
- Shadow Gyarados
- Greninja
- Shadow Exeggutor
- Kingler
- Tapu Bulu
- Shadow Victreebel
- Chesnaught
- Roserade
- Samurott
- Shadow Shiftry
Aside from these aforementioned monsters, other counters with similar elemental typings perform well against Rhyperior.