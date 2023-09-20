Pokemon GO Suicune raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, the legendary cat trio from the region of Johto, will be coming to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. You can participate in these raids from Saturday, September 23, 2023, 10 AM local time through Friday, October 6, 2023, 10 AM local time. Each of these monsters represents three primary elemental factors – Fire, Water, and Electric. Of these, Suicune is a Water-type legendary monster.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Suicune. We will also walk you through the moveset of this creature so you can prepare your raid roster accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Suicune in Pokemon GO?

Being a mono Water-type critter, Suicune is vulnerable to a couple of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Suicune are as follows:

Electric

Grass

Suicune is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

Recommended counters to beat Suicune in raids:

Shadow Electivire

Mega Manectric

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Magnezone

Zekrom

Shadow Tangrowth

Mega Venusaur

Shadow Mewtwo

Therian Forme Thundurus

Zarude

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Victreebel

Electivire

Mega Ampharos

Shadow Torterra

Raikou

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Manectric

Roserade

Luxray

Vileplume

Zapdos

Shadow Shiftry

Shadow Porygon Z

Magnezone

Sceptile

Shadow Arcanine

What are the best moves to beat Suicune in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Suicune is vulnerable to Electric- and Grass-type critters. As a result, you consider using creatures with the following moves against Suicune:

Recommended moves to counter Suicune in raids:

Fast moves:

Thunder Shock

Thunder Fang

Volt Switch

Spark

Vine Whip

Charge Beam

Razor Leaf

Bullet Seed

Hidden Power

Charged moves:

Frenzy Plant

Wild Charge

Power Whip

Solar Beam

Discharge

Grass Knot

Leaf Blade

Thunderbolt

Zap Cannon

Suicune’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Suicune comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Extrasensory

Snarl

Ice Fang

Charged moves:

Hydro Pump

Bubble Beam

Ice Beam

Water Pulse

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Suicune in Pokemon GO

Suicune will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted : 2,033 CP to 2,130 CP at level 25 under Rainy conditions.

: 2,033 CP to 2,130 CP at level 25 under Rainy conditions. Non-weather boosted: 1,627 CP to 1,704 CP at level 20

If you live in a rural area, you might run into a problem where you cannot find enough players for the legendary raids. Even though three to four players are recommended to take down this critter, it is possible to defeat this legendary critter by yourself.

If you want to learn about Shiny Suicune and how to catch one in Pokemon GO, you can read this article.