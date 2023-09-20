Pokemon GO Suicune raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, the legendary cat trio from the region of Johto, will be coming to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. You can participate in these raids from Saturday, September 23, 2023, 10 AM local time through Friday, October 6, 2023, 10 AM local time. Each of these monsters represents three primary elemental factors – Fire, Water, and Electric. Of these, Suicune is a Water-type legendary monster.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Suicune. We will also walk you through the moveset of this creature so you can prepare your raid roster accordingly.
What are the best monsters to counter Suicune in Pokemon GO?
Being a mono Water-type critter, Suicune is vulnerable to a couple of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Suicune are as follows:
- Electric
- Grass
Suicune is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
Recommended counters to beat Suicune in raids:
- Shadow Electivire
- Mega Manectric
- Shadow Raikou
- Shadow Zapdos
- Shadow Magnezone
- Zekrom
- Shadow Tangrowth
- Mega Venusaur
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Therian Forme Thundurus
- Zarude
- Shadow Venusaur
- Shadow Victreebel
- Electivire
- Mega Ampharos
- Shadow Torterra
- Raikou
- Shadow Exeggutor
- Shadow Manectric
- Roserade
- Luxray
- Vileplume
- Zapdos
- Shadow Shiftry
- Shadow Porygon Z
- Magnezone
- Sceptile
- Shadow Arcanine
What are the best moves to beat Suicune in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Suicune is vulnerable to Electric- and Grass-type critters. As a result, you consider using creatures with the following moves against Suicune:
Recommended moves to counter Suicune in raids:
Fast moves:
- Thunder Shock
- Thunder Fang
- Volt Switch
- Spark
- Vine Whip
- Charge Beam
- Razor Leaf
- Bullet Seed
- Hidden Power
Charged moves:
- Frenzy Plant
- Wild Charge
- Power Whip
- Solar Beam
- Discharge
- Grass Knot
- Leaf Blade
- Thunderbolt
- Zap Cannon
Suicune’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Suicune comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Extrasensory
- Snarl
- Ice Fang
Charged moves:
- Hydro Pump
- Bubble Beam
- Ice Beam
- Water Pulse
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Suicune in Pokemon GO
Suicune will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,033 CP to 2,130 CP at level 25 under Rainy conditions.
- Non-weather boosted: 1,627 CP to 1,704 CP at level 20
If you live in a rural area, you might run into a problem where you cannot find enough players for the legendary raids. Even though three to four players are recommended to take down this critter, it is possible to defeat this legendary critter by yourself.
If you want to learn about Shiny Suicune and how to catch one in Pokemon GO, you can read this article.