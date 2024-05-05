  • home icon
  How to solo defeat Durant in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

How to solo defeat Durant in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

By Raunak Bose
Modified May 05, 2024 20:11 GMT
how to solo defeat durant in pokemon go
Solo raid guide for Durant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can solo defeat Durant in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids if you have strong Fire-type counters in your raid party. Durant can be hard to come by. So, these 3-star raids are a nice way of getting this monster in your account. Furthermore, its double weakness to fire makes it an easy target for raiders as there are many strong fire-breathers in Pokemon GO that you can max out easily.

In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know to solo defeat Durant in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids, including some of the best counters for this raid boss.

Is it difficult to solo defeat Durant in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Durant is a dual Bug- and Steel-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

  • Fire (256% increased damage)

Durant is resistant to the following types of monsters:

  • Dark
  • Fairy
  • Ice
  • Psychic
  • Rock

As a 3-star Bug- and Steel-type Raid boss, Durant has decent stats with an attack stat of 217 and a defense stat of 188. It comes with a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 19,832 and has access to a diverse set of moves like Bug Bite, Metal Claw, X-Scissor, Iron Head, and Stone Edge

Durant has a few strong moves that enjoy Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). So, if your monsters get hit by them, it might be a problem for your raid attackers.

How to solo defeat Durant in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

For this Bug- and Steel-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fire-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Durant:

  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Shadow Blaziken
  • Reshiram
  • Shadow Darmanitan
  • Mega Charizard X
  • Shadow Chandelure
  • Shadow Entei
  • Heatran
  • Shadow Infernape
  • Shadow Moltres
  • Shadow Charizard
  • Shadow Apex Ho-Oh
  • Shadow Typhlosion
  • Shadow Arcanine
  • Emboar
  • Volcarona

As mentioned before, Durant will come with a low Combat Power (CP) stat of 19,832 as a 3-star Raid Boss. Since it has decent stats, it can be a bit challenging, but you can still solo defeat Durant in Pokemon GO without much difficulty. Make sure you use Charged moves more frequently and dodge its moves.

Since Durant has access to STAB moves, failing to dodge its moves can be detrimental to your monsters. It is important to read the raid boss’s attack pattern and dodge them accordingly.

