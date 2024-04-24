How to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO, and can it be Shiny?

If you want the best Fire-type raid attacker in the game, you might want to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO. Charmander is one of the four starters you get to pick when you first hop into the game. This Pokemon undergoes tremendous character development and goes on to become one of the strongest monsters in the game.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO.

How to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO

Mega Charizard Y (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a couple of ways in which you can get Mega Charizard Y in this game:

Mega Evolve a Charizard with Mega Energy specific for this monster. It is recommended that you use Mega Energy on your best Charizard. Aim to Mega Evolve the monster with the highest IVs. This way, you will have the best stats on your Mega Charizard Y.

Defeat Mega Charizard in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve it to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO.

How to Charizard Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

You can get Charizard Mega Energy in the following ways:

Defeating Mega Charizard in a Mega raid

Spinning PokeStops will sometimes give your Charizard Mega Energy

Completing Special Research Tasks and Field Research Tasks can also give you Charizard Mega Energy

If you have previously Mega Evolved a Charizard, you can walk any Charizard in your account as your Buddy Pokemon to earn Charizard Mega Energy

How to Mega Evolve Charizard into Mega Charizard Y

Once you have 200 Charizard Mega Energy, you can go to the page of the Charizard you want to Mega Evolve. Click on the big pink button on your screen that says Mega Evolve.

You will then be taken to another screen where you must click on Mega Charizard Y. This will Mega Evolve your Charizard and allow you to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO.

Can Mega Charizard Y be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Charizard Y (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you are lucky, you might be able to get a shiny variant of Mega Charizard Y. If you have a Shiny Charizard in your account, you can Mega Evolve this monster to get Shiny Mega Charizard Y in the game.

If you catch a Shiny Charmander during the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokemon GO, you can evolve it into a Shiny Charizard. Then, you can Mega Evolve this beast into a Shiny Mega Charizard Y.

That covers everything you need to know to get Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our guides: