Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto event preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Rediscover Kanto event is here and it's something you would not want to miss. You can participate in this event from Monday, April 22, 2024, through Friday, May 10, 2024. From exciting bonuses to new Pokemon debuts, there are multiple aspects to this event to look forward to.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you must know about the Rediscover Kanto event to help you make the most of it.

Active bonuses during the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokemon GO

You will get the following bonuses during the Rediscover Kanto event:

You will get increased XP for a 7-day PokeStop spin streak

You will get increased XP for a 7-day Pokemon catch streak

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal if you open gifts, trade with your friends, or battle with your friends in raid or gym battles.

How to prepare for the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokemon GO

Since Friendship levels will increase faster than usual, this event gives you a great opportunity to work towards your Best Friends. When reaching Ultra Friends and Best Friends, you will get 50,000 XP and 100,000 XP respectively.

Using Lucky Eggs will double your XP earnings. It is advisable to sync your Friendship level increments with your friends to earn more XP from the Lucky Eggs. It would be beneficial for you if you could do the 7-day PokeStop spin streak and the Pokemon catch streak while the Lucky Egg is activated to receive more XP from the event bonus.

Best Pokemon to catch during the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokemon GO

You should focus on the following wild spawns during this GO event:

Bulbasaur: This Pokemon evolves into Venusaur. Mega Venusaur is the third-best Grass-type attacker. Venusaur, by itself, is great to have for Grass- and Poison-type coverage in the GO Battle League.

This Pokemon evolves into Venusaur. Mega Venusaur is the third-best Grass-type attacker. Venusaur, by itself, is great to have for Grass- and Poison-type coverage in the GO Battle League. Weedle: This monster evolves into Beedril. Mega Beedrill is one of the best Poison-type attackers.

This monster evolves into Beedril. Mega Beedrill is one of the best Poison-type attackers. Clefairy: Clefairy evolves into Clefable, which is a great Fairy-type attacker in the Ultra League.

Clefairy evolves into Clefable, which is a great Fairy-type attacker in the Ultra League. Zubat: This Pokemon evolves into Golbat, which is a decent attacker for the GO Battle League.

This Pokemon evolves into Golbat, which is a decent attacker for the GO Battle League. Squirtle: It evolves into Blastoise. Mega Blastoise is a top Water-type attacker.

It evolves into Blastoise. Mega Blastoise is a top Water-type attacker. Seel: This monster evolves into Dewgong, which is a decent attacker for the Great League.

This monster evolves into Dewgong, which is a decent attacker for the Great League. Magikarp: This Pokemon evolves into Gyarados. Mega Gyarados is a top Water- and Dark-type attacker.

This Pokemon evolves into Gyarados. Mega Gyarados is a top Water- and Dark-type attacker. Pidgey: It evolves into Pidgeot and Mega Pidgeot is great to have, as it is one of the top Flying-type attackers in this game.

It evolves into Pidgeot and Mega Pidgeot is great to have, as it is one of the top Flying-type attackers in this game. Gastly: It evolves into Gengar. Mega Gengar is the best Ghost- and Poison-type attacker in the game.

It evolves into Gengar. Mega Gengar is the best Ghost- and Poison-type attacker in the game. Charmander: It evolves into Charizard. Mega Charizard is the best Fire-type raid attacker in the game.

Best Mega or Primal Pokemon for the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokemon GO

Since different biomes have different types of wild spawns, you will benefit from the following biome-specific Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Forest biome: Mega Beedrill, Mega Scizor, Primal Kyogre, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Venusaur, Primal Groudon, Mega Abomasnow, Mega Sceptile

Mega Beedrill, Mega Scizor, Primal Kyogre, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Venusaur, Primal Groudon, Mega Abomasnow, Mega Sceptile Beach biome: Mega Blastoise, Mega Gyarados, Mega Swampert, Primal Kyogre

Mega Blastoise, Mega Gyarados, Mega Swampert, Primal Kyogre Mountain biome: Mega Steelix, Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, Mega Swampert

The City biome will have mixed spawns. So, the Mega Evolution for this biome depends on which monsters you want to focus on.

That covers everything you need to know about the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokemon GO. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our guides: