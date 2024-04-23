How to get Wiglett in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Wiglett in Pokemon GO is the latest addition to the increasing list of Pocket Monsters in Niantic's mobile title. This creature from the Paldea region made a surprise debut in the AR-based game during the Rediscover Kanto event, starting April 22, 2024. It can be easy to mistake Wiglett as a relative of Diglett, but the two are entirely different species that exhibit similar behavior.

As with all new Pocket Monsters, players might be interested to know where and how to find Wiglett in Pokemon GO. This article covers everything you need to know about the Garden Eel Pokemon.

Where to find Wiglett in Pokemon GO

Wiglett in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon GO, you can presently find Wiglett only in the beach biome, alongside critters like Squirtle, Psyduck, Seel, Magikarp, and more. As the name suggests, you must be close to the coast to capture Pocket Monsters in this biome.

This means that until Wiglett is available during an event as an increased spawn irrespective of biome, the only place you can find this Pocket Monster is close to the sea.

How to catch Wiglett in Pokemon GO

While exploring a beach biome, you can use an Incense or a Lure Module to increase your chances of encountering a Wiglett. Alternatively, you can wait for it to show up. Once it appears, capture it using Poke Balls.

Wiglett has a maximum Catch CP of 492 in the absence of Pokemon GO's Weather Boost and 533 when the weather is Rainy. It can also be obtained via trade.

Can Wiglett be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Regular and Shiny Wiglett (Image via TPC)

At the time of release, Wiglett cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO. You must wait for its shiny version to be released during a future event.

Regular Wiglett is white with a red nose, while the shiny variant has a yellow body with a blue nose.

Can Wiglett evolve in Pokemon GO?

Wiglett can evolve into Wugtrio in Pokemon GO when fed 50 Candy. While Wiglett has a white body with a red nose, its evolved form has a red body with a white nose. Moreover, like Diglett and Dugtrio, Wugtrio also has three heads.

Wiglett in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, resistances and weaknesses

Fast Attacks

Water Gun

Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks

Surf

Liquidation

Dig

Base Stats

Attack: 109

Defense: 52

Stamina: 67

Max CP: 648

Resistances

Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Weaknesses

Electric

Grass

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides: