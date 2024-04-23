How to get Wugtrio in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Wugtrio in Pokemon GO made its debut as part of the Rediscover Kanto event on April 22, 2024. The evolved form of Wiglett was originally discovered in the Paldea region of the Gen IX Pokemon games. While its shape resembles Dugtrio, the two critters are not related in any way. According to the lore, the creatures simply developed similar ecological behavior.

Since Wugtrio is a new entry to the world of Pokemon GO, many players may be wondering how they can get their hands on it. This article provides an in-depth guide on everything you must know about Wugtrio.

How to get Wugtrio in Pokemon GO

Wiglett evolves into Wugtrio (Image via TPC)

There are two primary ways to obtain a Wugtrio in Pokemon GO.

Evolving it from Wiglett

Trading it with a friend

Although both these methods are effective, evolving it is the easier and most optimal way.

How to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokemon GO?

You can evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokemon GO by feeding it 50 Candy. These can either be collected by capturing Wiglett or walking around with it as a Buddy. You can also use Rare Candy in Pokemon GO to evolve your Wiglett into Wugtrio.

How to obtain Wugtrio in Pokemon GO by trading?

Trading is the second way to obtain a Wugtrio. However, unless you have the Garden Eel Pokemon registered in your Pokedex, it will count as a Special Trade, which can cost you a hefty amount of Stardust.

Can Wugtrio be found in the wild in Pokemon GO?

Presently, there is no evidence to suggest that Wugtrio cannot be found as a Wild Encounter. However, you can find Wiglett in the wild in the beach biome, alongside other Water-type Pokemon.

Can Wugtrio be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Regular and Shiny Wugtrio (Image via TPC)

Wugtrio's shiny form is presently not available in Pokemon GO. To add Shiny Wugtrio to their collections, trainers must wait for its release during some future event in the game.

Regular Wugtrio has a red body with a white nose, while its shiny variant has a blue body with a yellow nose.

Wugtrio in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, resistances and weaknesses

Fast Attacks

Water Gun

Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks

Surf

Liquidation

Dig

Base Stats

Attack: 205

Defense: 136

Stamina: 111

Max CP: 2,142

Resistances

Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Weaknesses

Electric

Grass

FAQs on Wugtrio in Pokemon GO

Q1) Is Wugtrio a regional Pokemon?

No, Wugtrio is not a regional Pokemon. It was initially mistaken for a regional variant of Dugtrio, but later confirmed as a separate species entirely.

Q2) What is effective against Wugtrio?

Wugtrio is a Water-type Pokemon. It is weak against Grass and Electric-type moves.

Q3) What is the max CP of Wugtrio in Pokemon GO?

The max CP of Wugtrio in Pokemon GO is 2,142.

