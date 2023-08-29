Pokemon GO offers trainers a litany of different items to assist them on their adventures, and two in particular are incredibly useful for in-game resources. Specifically, the Lucky Egg doubles your experience gains for 30 minutes, and Star Pieces do the same for Stardust collection in the same amount of time. It's for this reason that most trainers seek out these items as often as possible.

You always benefit from having more Stardust since experience is vital when you're climbing through Pokemon GO's trainer levels. But the next question is obvious: What are the best ways to get Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces?

Unfortunately, there aren't too many options to choose from. Pokemon GO players have two methods to utilize, one of which is a bit more expensive than the other.

Best ways to get Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces in Pokemon GO

Completing Special Research tasks

As events arrive on Pokemon GO's event calendar and trainers level up, Professor Willow and other NPCs offer trainers Special Research tasks to be completed for rewards. Often, these tasks involve catching Pokemon, spinning Pokestops, or taking part in battles. You will be rewarded with various capture encounters as well as items.

Special Research can be accessed in many different ways in Pokemon GO, from progressing your trainer level to participating in large-scale events and even purchasing Special Research tickets when they arrive in the shop. Whatever the case may be, Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces are often given to those who complete Special Research tasks.

Typically, when Niantic announces a new event for Pokemon GO's calendar, details surrounding any Special Research aren't far behind. This can help you determine which tasks are worth undertaking to secure any Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces.

It should be noted that the tasks and rewards for Special Research are varied, and there aren't any guarantees that you will be able to obtain Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces simply by completing any and all Special Research questlines that come your way. You need to pick and choose your tasks to avoid wasting time.

Leveling up (Lucky Eggs)

If it's Lucky Eggs that you're hunting for, you can snag a few just by progressing through the game's trainer levels. By catching Pocket Monsters, hatching eggs, spinning Pokestops, interacting with friends via gifts and trading, and battling in gyms or completing raids, you can collect experience points and level up.

While it might seem counterproductive to level up to get items that help you level up, Pokemon GO players can rack up more than a few Lucky Eggs by progressing through the earliest trainer levels. However, you can expect a few eggs thrown your way as you progress through levels as high as the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Trainer levels that reward Lucky Eggs:

One Lucky Egg - Rewarded at levels 9, 10, 15, 25, and 35

- Rewarded at levels 9, 10, 15, 25, and 35 Two Lucky Eggs - Rewarded at level 20

- Rewarded at level 20 Three Lucky Eggs - Rewarded at level 30

- Rewarded at level 30 Four Lucky Eggs - Rewarded at level 40

In-game shop purchases

Although some Pokemon GO players won't want to resort to this option right away, both Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces are available to purchase via the in-game shop. This requires Pokecoins, which can either be purchased via real-world currency or by defending gyms for Teams Mystic, Valor, and Instinct.

If uoi have stocked up some Pokecoins either by directly buying them or by defending gyms, you can purchase singular Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs or purchase them in a pack at different prices. A single Star Piece will cost 80 coins, and a set of eight will cost 640.

Meanwhile, those interested in buying Lucky Eggs with Pokecoins can buy one for 80 coins and a pack of eight for 500. Aside from level-up rewards and Special Research tasks, this is really the only other option for snagging Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs outside of the occasional promotion code.