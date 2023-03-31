Pokemon GO Level 50 Challenge: All tasks and rewards

Back in November 2020, Niantic added a level cap extension to Pokemon GO that saw trainers being able to reach the maximum level of 50. With the addition of 10 new levels, the developers also added four Special Research quest lines that players will be able to unlock upon reaching levels 43, 45, 48, and 50. These missions have several steps for players to complete that reward them with pocket monster encounters, in-game items, and experience points (XP).

The XP requirement for the latter levels in Pokemon GO is quite high and any mission or quest lines that provide the same is a reason for joy. Read on to find out what tasks and rewards await players when they make their way to the very top of player progression in Pokemon GO at level 50.

Every task and reward you need to know about regarding Level 50 Challenge in Pokemon GO

The Level 50 Challenge poses quite a few difficult tasks that will take some time for players to complete. Given that it is currently the last level in-game, the rewards focus on Stardust instead of XP.

The entire tasks and rewards that trainers will have to complete and can reap from the Level 50 Challenge in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Level 50 Challenge Special Research - Step 1 out of 4

Make 500 Great Curveball Throws - 5000x Stardust

Visit PokeStops 15 days in a row - 10x Star Piece

Make 5 Excellent Throws in a row - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 5000x Stardust, Random Unown encounter, 5000x Stardust

Level 50 Challenge Special Research - Step 2 out of 4

Hatch 50 Eggs - 5000x Stardust

Win 15 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - 10x Rare Candy

Catch 5000 Pokemon - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 5000x Stardust, 10x Premium Battle Pass, 5000x Stardust

Level 50 Challenge Special Research - Step 3 out of 4

Earn 50 Candies walking with your buddy - 5000x Stardust

Evolve 50 Pokemon - 10x Incense

Win 50 Raids - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 5000x Stardust, 10x Super Incubator, 5000x Stardust

Level 50 Challenge Special Research - Step 4 out of 4

Claim Reward - 50000x Stardust

Claim Reward - Noibat encounter

Claim Reward - 50000x Stardust

Rewards: 10x Rare Candy XL, Mewtwo encounter, Avatar pose #6

The Mewtwo encounter makes this a lucrative Special Research quest line for Pokemon GO trainers to complete. As mentioned above, the other three Research quest lines can be found at levels 43, 45, and 48. Completing these will earn trainers encounters with Pokemon like Axew, Lucario, Chimecho, and Tirtouga.

Niantic recently revealed the April 2023 content roadmap that Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy. Over the next month, Regieleki will appear in Elite Raids, Togetic will be featured in the monthly Community Day and Shiny Tapu Bulu will make its debut.

