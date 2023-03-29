Pokemon GO Level 45 Challenge: All tasks and rewards

Once Pokemon GO trainers make their way to level 43, there are various sets of Special Research that are made available to them at levels 43, 45, 48, and 50. These quests reward trainers with numerous in-game items and Experience Points for all their troubles in completing them.

As they level up, the experience cost of getting to the next level becomes harder and harder for Pokemon GO trainers. The four Special Research quests found between levels 40 and 50 provide a significant boost towards the same. They also involve a number of pocket monster encounters.

Read on to find out about the different tasks and rewards that Pokemon GO trainers will encounter once they make their way to level 45.

Everything you need to know about the tasks and rewards of the Level 45 Challenge in Pokemon GO

As mentioned on the wiki page of the game, these research stories were added with the GO Beyond update which came out back in November 2020. This particular update saw the level cap be increased to 50.

Without further ado, these are the available tasks and rewards for the Level 45 Challenge in-game that trainers will get to engage in:

Level 45 Challenge Special Research - Step 1 out of 4

Power up Pokemon 45 times - 4500x Stardust

Make 450 Nice Throws - 3x Star Piece

Spin 45 PokeStops or Gyms - 4500 XP

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Cryogonal encounter, 4500 XP

Level 45 Challenge Special Research - Step 2 out of 4

Battle in the GO Battle League 45 times - 4500x Stardust

Earn 45 Candies walking with your buddy - 3x Rare Candy

Catch 45 different species of Pokemon - 4500 XP

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, 3x Premium Raid Pass, 4500 XP

Level 45 Challenge Special Research - Step 3 out of 4

Make 8 Great Throws in a Row - 4500x Stardust

Win 45 Raids - 3x Lucky Egg

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 7 times - 4500 XP

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, 3x Super Incubator, 4500 XP

Level 45 Challenge Special Research - Step 4 out of 4

Claim Reward - 4500x Stardust

Claim Reward - Sandile encounter

Claim Reward - 45000 XP

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy XL, Chimecho encounter, Avatar Pose #8

Trainers will currently be able to participate in the Let's GO event and the Team GO Rocket Takeover event. The former provides players with a better chance of coming across Ditto in their new set of pocket monster disguises.

The occasion also brings Shiny Meltan back into the fray, with lucky players being able to encounter the same by triggering the Mystery Box.

The latter event saw a change in Giovanni's, Cliff's, Arlo's, and Sierra's team lineups. It also saw the addition of new Shadow Pokemon to Pokemon GO, with trainers now being able to come across shiny Shadow Pokemon when they defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts.

