Pokemon GO Level 48 Challenge: All tasks and rewards

The level cap extension in Pokemon GO was accompanied by the arrival of four Special Research quest lines that provide trainers with rewards such as pocket monster encounters, in-game items, and experience points. These Special Research stores are provided at levels 43, 45, 48, and 50 for players to pick up. Given the significant amount of experience points required to level up in the latter stages of character level progression, the aforementioned Special Research quest lines provide much-needed boosts for players to avail of.

These were added along with the level cap extension in the November 2020 GO Beyond update.

Read on to learn about all that is on offer with the Level 48 Challenge in Pokemon GO.

Every task and reward you need to know about regarding Level 48 Challenge in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards that Pokemon GO trainers can engage in and reap from the Level 48 Challenge are as follows:

Level 48 Challenge Special Research - Step 1 out of 4

Power up Pokemon 48 times - 4800x Stardust

Make 480 Nice Throws - 3x Rocket Radar

Make 4 Excellent Throws in a row - 4800 XP

Rewards: 4800x Stardust, Golett encounter, 4800 XP

Level 48 Challenge Special Research - Step 2 out of 4

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 14 times - 4800x Stardust

Earn 48 Candies walking with your buddy - 3x Rare Candy

Catch 480 Pokemon - 4800 XP

Rewards: 4800x Stardust, 3x Premium Battle Pass, 4800 XP

Level 48 Challenge Special Research - Step 3 out of 4

Catch 480 Normal-type Pokemon - 4800x Stardust

Win 14 Raids - 3x Lure Module

Spin a PokeStop 14 days in a row - 4800 XP

Rewards: 4800x Stardust, 3x Super Incubator, 4800 XP

Level 48 Challenge Special Research - Step 4 out of 4

Claim Reward - 4800x Stardust

Claim Reward - Lucario encounter

Claim Reward - 48000 XP

Rewards: 4800x Stardust, Axew encounter, 3x Rare Candy XL

While the tasks are quite daunting and will surely take some time for trainers to complete, they will also get a significant XP boost to their overall avatar progression and the quest to reach level 50. Furthermore, the Level 48 Challenge also provides encounters with popular pocket monsters like Lucario and Axew.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover and the Let's GO event are currently ongoing in Pokemon GO, with both events coming to an end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Trainers have a little over a day to dip their toes into everything that is on offer with both these exciting events in the AR title.

Niantic also revealed today the content roadmap for April 2023. Players already know about the Regieleki Elite Raids and the Togetic Community Day. They will also see the debut of Shiny Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO later next month.

