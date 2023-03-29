Pokemon GO Level 43 Challenge: All tasks and rewards

When Niantic added 10 new Trainer levels and increased the cap to 50 in Pokemon GO, the developers also added four new Special Research quest lines for players to engage in and complete. These new task sets are made available to trainers around the world at levels 43, 45, 48, and 50.

Pokemon GO trainers can currently dip their toes into the Let's GO event and the Team GO Rocket Takeover event. While the latter sees significant changes made to the Team GO Rocket Leaders' team lineups, the former sees a new set of disguises made available for Ditto. There is plenty more on offer and players should be quick to participate in the same.

Read on to find out about the Level 43 Challenge in Pokemon GO and every task and reward it includes.

Everything you need to know about the tasks and rewards in the Level 43 Challenge in Pokemon GO

The available tasks and rewards for the Level 43 Challenge in Pokemon GO that trainers will be able to engage in and reap rewards from are as follows:

Level 43 Challenge Special Research - Step 1 out of 4

Power up Pokemon 43 times - 4300x Stardust

Catch 430 Pokemon - 3x Incense

Hatch 14 eggs - 4300 XP

Rewards: 4300x Stardust, Pawniard encounter, 4300 XP

Level 43 Challenge Special Research - Step 2 out of 4

Battle 43 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 4300x Stardust

Win 14 Raids - 3x Rare Candy

Use 43 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - 4300 XP

Rewards: 4300x Stardust, 3x Premium Raid Pass, 4300 XP

Level 43 Challenge Special Research - Step 3 out of 4

Make 43 Great Curvebal Throws - 4300x Stardust

Evolve 43 Pokemon - 3x Poffin

Transfer 430 Pokemon - 4300 XP

Rewards: 4300x Stardust, 3x Super Incubator, 4300 XP

Level 43 Challenge Special Research - Step 4 out of 4

Claim Reward - 4300x Stardust

Claim Reward - Shedinja encounter

Claim Reward - 43000 XP

Rewards: 4300x Stardust, Tirtouga encounter, 3x Rare Candy XL

The level cap extension was introduced back in November 2020 with the GO Beyond update in Pokemon GO. Apart from the extension, this update saw the addition of Seasons and Generation VI pocket monsters to the game. The massive update essentially re-structured the player's experience and how they level in-game.

The Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid bosses in Pokemon GO recently changed, with trainers now being able to encounter Lugia and Mega Alakazam in Gym Raids. They are also eagerly waiting for the developers at Niantic to reveal the content roadmap for April 2023.

While not much is known about what lies ahead next month, trainers know that Togetic will appear as the featured pocket monster in the April 2023 Community Day. Further, another iteration of the Elite Raids will take place with Regieleki at the helm.

