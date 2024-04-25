How to solo defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

You can solo defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO’s 5-star raids if you have the right counters in your raid party. Being a Steel-type five-star raid boss, Registeel will have a solid set of moves. You can find this Pocket Monster in Legendary raids starting April 25, 2024, at 10 am local time. If you are lucky, you might also come across its shiny variant after defeating it.

This article takes a look at everything you need to know to solo defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO’s five-star raids, including some of the best counters for the Pocket Monster.

Can you easily solo defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO five-star raids?

Registeel and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Registeel is a Steel-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Fighting (160% increased damage)

Ground (160% increased damage)

The creature is resistant to the following typings:

Rock

Fairy

Ice

As a 5-star raid boss, Registeel does not have the stats that you would expect one to have. It has 143 Attack and 285 Defense. Not only does it lack the ability to hit hard, but it also does not have the bulk to withstand hits coming from enemy attackers.

Registeel does have a nice set of moves with hard hitters like Flash Cannon and Focus Blast. However, its low attack stat does not do justice to its moveset.

This means you should not have issues if you want to solo defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO five-star raids

For this Legendary Steel-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against it:

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Charizard X

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Groudon

Terrakion

Reshiram

Therian Landorus

Heatran

Entei

Moltres

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Darmanitan

Shadow Entei

Shadow Toxicroak

Blaziken

Excadrill

Garchomp

Heracross

Machamp

Rhyperior

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Charizard

As a 5-star raid Boss, Registeel will come with a comparatively low Combat Power (CP) stat of 33,516. As mentioned above, it does not have good stats. So, if you can dodge its Charged moves and then quickly hit it with your some of your own, you will cruise through the raid.

