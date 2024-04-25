How to get Registeel in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

You can get Registeel in Pokemon GO in a couple of ways. This Legendary beast is one of the best Steel-type Pokemon for the GO Battle League. Registeel also has a brilliant Shiny variant that you can encounter if you are lucky. So if you do not have this Legendary Titan in your account yet, you may want to learn how to get Registeel in Pokemon GO.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Registeel in Pokemon GO.

How to get Registeel in Pokemon GO

Registeel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a couple of ways in which you can get Registeel in this game:

Defeat Registeel in a five-star Legendary Raid. Once you defeat this creature in raids, you will encounter it in a catch screen where you can attempt to catch it. Make sure to use Golden Razz Berries as catching this monster can be challenging.

You can also get Registeel in Pokemon GO via a trade if you missed the Registeel raids. Remember that if you do not have this Legendary creature registered in your Pokedex, it can be very taxing on your Stardust reserves.

Registeel can be encountered in GO’s Mega Raids from Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10 am local time. If you choose to battle, it's possible to solo defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO. Here are some of the best counters you can use against it:

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Charizard X

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Groudon

Terrakion

Reshiram

Therian Landorus

Heatran

Entei

Moltres

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Darmanitan

Shadow Entei

Shadow Toxicroak

Blaziken

Excadrill

Garchomp

Heracross

Machamp

Rhyperior

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Charizard

Can Registeel be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Registeel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Registeel can be shiny if you are lucky. You will receive an encounter with this Legendary monster after defeating it in a raid. Since it has Legendary status, it will enjoy a boosted Shiny rate of 1-in-20.

This means that you might encounter a Shiny Registeel once in 20 raids. The odds can be better or worse since it is random for all players. Whether or not you find a shiny variant of a creature in Pokemon GO depends heavily on your luck.

