How to get Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO and can it be Shiny?

You should get Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO as it is one of the best Water- and Dark-type Pokemon in the game. Weedle is a fairly common spawn in this game, so, you should already have a Gyarados in your account. If you are wondering how you can transform Gyarados into its Mega form, we have you covered.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO, including how to get Gyarados Mega Energy and how to Mega Evolve Gyarados.

How to get Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO

There are a couple of ways in which you can get Mega Gyarados in this game:

Mega Evolve a Gyarados with 200 Gyarados Mega Energy. It is advisable to use the Gyarados Mega Energy on your best Gyarados. Mega Evolving the Pokemon with the highest IVs will give you the best value.

Defeat Mega Gyarados in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve the Gyarados you get from the raid to get Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO. If you are lucky, this can give you a Shiny Mega Gyarados.

How to obtain Gyarados Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

You can get Gyarados Mega Energy in the following ways:

Defeating Mega Gyarados in a Mega raid.

If you spin PokeStops, you may sometimes get Gyarados Mega Energy.

You can get Gyarados Mega Energy from Special Research Tasks and Field Research Tasks.

If you have previously Mega Evolved a Gyarados, you can walk any Gyarados in your account as your Buddy Pokemon to earn Gyarados Mega Energy

How to Mega Evolve Gyarados into Mega Gyarados

Once you have the required amount of Gyarados Mega Energy, go to the Gyarados that you want to transform. Press on the pink button that says “Mega Evolve”. Doing so will trigger a transformation animation which will help you get Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO.

Can Mega Gyarados be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Gyarados can be shiny if you are lucky. If you have a Shiny Gyarados in your account, you can Mega Evolve this monster to get Shiny Mega Gyarados in the game.

If you do not have a Shiny Gyarados, you will have to catch a Shiny Magikarp and evolve it into a Shiny Gyarados. Since Magikarp is a featured spawn during the Rediscover Kanto event, you stand a high chance of getting this Shiny fish in GO.

You can also acquire one through trading. If you have a friend who has a Shiny Magikarp or a Shiny Gyarados, they can trade with you. Once it is done, you can Mega Evolve the shiny beast to get a Shiny Mega Gyarados.

FAQs on Gyarados in Pokemon GO

Q1) How good is Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO?

Mega Gyarados is a solid Water-type attacker, but outclassed by other Megas. It's good for filling multiple roles but consider stronger options first.

Q2) Is Mega Gyarados good or bad in Pokemon GO?

Mega Gyarados is a solid choice, boasting high damage and lasting a long time in battle. However, it can be expensive to Mega Evolve and might be outclassed by other Mega Pokemon for its types.

Q3) How powerful is Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO?

Mega Gyarados boasts a whopping maximum CP, making it a powerhouse in Pokemon GO. While not the absolute top tier Mega, its Water-type attacks and high Attack stat make it a great addition to your team.

