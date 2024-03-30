5 rare Pokemon to catch at Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises

The Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event brings several rare Pokemon back to the game, and trainers have a shot at catching them. There are many you can look forward to hunting, but here we will take a look at five Pocket Monsters with higher rarity. Niantic will start this event at 10 am local time on April 4, 2024, and conclude at 8 pm local time on April 9, 2024. Celesteela and Kartana will return to 5-star Raid Battles, but are there more surprises you can expect from the developers?

Note that rare Pokemon in GO are tough to come across but can be rewarding to catch. With that said, here are five you should consider bagging from the Sizeable Surprises.

Celesteela, Mega Charizard X, and three other rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises

1) Celesteela and Kartana

Celesteela and Kartana in GO (Image via TPC)

Celesteela and Kartana are Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO. You can catch them by defeating them in raids; however, you need proper counters to do so. The Sizeable Surprises event will introduce these Pokemon Sun and Moon monsters in Niantic’s mobile game via 5-star raids. Since the developers barely make these powerful regional variants available to encounter in the game, you should first know their strengths and weaknesses before facing them.

Once you’re done preparing for Sizeable Surprises Celesteela and Kartana raids, all you need is wins. However, there is a catch. Pokemon GO trainers who live in the southern hemisphere can only challenge Celesteela. Additionally, those from the northern hemisphere can only attempt to beat Kartana. It is worth noting that their shiny forms will also make a comeback.

2) Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via TPC)

Fans are well aware of the 400 Pokemon Candy evolution requirement needed to evolve Magikarp into Gyarados in Pokemon GO. As Magikarp boasts one of the hardest evolution procedures, getting Gyarados directly is always a good idea. The Sizeable Surprises event hosts its 3-star raids. It also features Alolan Exeggutor, Galarian Weezing, and Snorlax. All of them are impressive fighters, and it is challenging to get them.

To catch this rare Pokemon Gyarados, you should exploit its Water and Flying-type weaknesses. Electric-type moves damage the Pokemon significantly; thus, you can use them and strike with proper raid counters. Mega and Shadow Pokemon will help win Gyarados raids for solo Pokemon GO trainers. Remember, they have more battle power than regular counters.

3) Wailmer

Wailmer, as seen in the animated series (Image via TPC)

Although Wailmer can be called a common spawn, Wailord, which is its evolved form, is a rare Pokemon. You need 400 Candies to trigger its evolution. If you have not had the chance to get Wailmer, you can hunt for it in the wild in the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises. This Water-type entity was first introduced in Gen 3 Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire games. Its battle utility is not as great as Gyarados' because it has 68 Defense statistics in the game.

Wailmer will appear as a wild encounter, so you need to activate Incense and Lure Modules to draw it to your location. Note that the Sizeable Surprises event will increase the chances of getting Shiny Wailmer. This means there is an opportunity to evolve it into Shiny Wailord. It would be exciting to see how many trainers can get this rare Pokemon.

4) Cetoddle

Cetoddle (Image via TPC)

Cetoddle is a featured Pokemon in Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises that will spawn in the wild. It has an interesting design but is relatively hard to obtain. While you may find Diglett and Cutiefly (wild encounters) even outside of this event, as they are featured frequently by Niantic, the Terra Whale Pokemon can't be found easily. As a result, you might not want to miss out on this chance to snag a rare species.

As said above, Lure Modules should be attached to PokeStops, and Incense should be activated to attract wild spawns. This lure strategy is the best way to hunt for Cetoddle in Pokemon GO. With just 50 Candy, you can evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan. You should know that the latter is rarer and possesses powerful Ice-type moves.

5) Mega Charizard X

Ice and Fire-type powerhouse (Image via TPC)

The main highlight of the Sizeable Surprises event is none other than the Mega form of Charizard X. It will appear as a Mega Raid Boss during the period, and only those who beat it can obtain it. The important piece of information is that you can only get Pokemon GO Charizard once it is taken down. You will need Mega energy to trigger its X evolution, and this energy can be collected by winning raids.

Shiny Charizard can also be encountered; however, you have slim chances of running into it. Nonetheless, if you somehow manage to hunt it down, you can evolve it into Shiny Mega Charizard X. In this stage, the Pokemon can learn both Fire and Dragon-type attacks like Dragon Breath and Flamethrower. Thanks to its move versatility, it can also access Flying-type Wing Attack and Air Slash. However, they cannot take advantage of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

This is the end of the five rare Pokemon to capture in the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event. Check out this content related to the game:

March 2024 Infographic || 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO Fest 2024 || Origin Forme Dialga vs Origin Forme Palkia: Which is better in Pokemon GO || 5 best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO World of Wonders || All shiny Shadow encounters from Team GO Rocket in World of Wonders Taken Over