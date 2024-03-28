Several shiny Shadow Pocket Monsters will be available as Team GO Rocket returns with full force for the Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over event. From Grunts to the Leaders, everyone sports new and returning critters, some of which you can capture upon successfully defeating them.
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over started on March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time and will be on till 11:59 am on March 31, 2024. This article covers all the shiny Shadow Pokemon you can potentially encounter and where to find them.
Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over
Normal-type Male Grunt
- Quote: "Normal does not mean weak."
- Possible shiny encounter: Teddiursa and Stantler
- Best counters: Fighting-type Pocket Monsters
Fighting-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "This buff physique isn't just for show!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Machop
- Best counters: Flying and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters
Flying-type Female Grunt
- Quote: Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!
- Possible shiny encounters: Gligar
- Best counters: Ice-type Pocket Monsters.
Bug-type Male Grunt
- Quote: "Go, my super bug Pokémon!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Scyther
- Best counters: Fire, Flying, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters
Dragon-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "ROAR! ...How'd that sound?"
- Possible shiny encounter: Dratini and Bagon
- Best counters: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters
Fairy-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "Check out my cute Pokémon!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Mawile
- Best counters: Steel and Poison-type Pocket Monsters
Decoy Female Grunt
- Quote: "Fooled ya, twerp."
- Possible shiny encounter: Bellsprout
- Best counters: Fire and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters
Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over
Cliff
- Quote: "My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket."
- Possible shiny encounter: Machop
Check out our article on how to beat Cliff.
Arlo
- Quote: "It's time to learn your place in the world."
- Possible shiny encounter: Cacnea
Check out our article on how to beat Arlo.
Sierra
- Quote: "I envy you—you get to battle me!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Trapinch
Check out our article on how to beat Sierra.
Unfortunately, the Legendary encounter from defeating Giovanni cannot be shiny.
