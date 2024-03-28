Several shiny Shadow Pocket Monsters will be available as Team GO Rocket returns with full force for the Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over event. From Grunts to the Leaders, everyone sports new and returning critters, some of which you can capture upon successfully defeating them.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over started on March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time and will be on till 11:59 am on March 31, 2024. This article covers all the shiny Shadow Pokemon you can potentially encounter and where to find them.

Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over all shiny Shadow Pokemon from Grunts (Image via TPC)

Normal-type Male Grunt

Quote: "Normal does not mean weak."

"Normal does not mean weak." Possible shiny encounter: Teddiursa and Stantler

Teddiursa and Stantler Best counters: Fighting-type Pocket Monsters

Fighting-type Female Grunt

Quote: "This buff physique isn't just for show!"

"This buff physique isn't just for show!" Possible shiny encounter: Machop

Machop Best counters: Flying and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters

Flying-type Female Grunt

Quote: Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!

Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon! Possible shiny encounters: Gligar

Gligar Best counters: Ice-type Pocket Monsters.

Bug-type Male Grunt

Quote: " Go, my super bug Pokémon!"

Go, my super bug Pokémon!" Possible shiny encounter: Scyther

Scyther Best counters: Fire, Flying, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters

Dragon-type Female Grunt

Quote: "ROAR! ...How'd that sound?"

"ROAR! ...How'd that sound?" Possible shiny encounter: Dratini and Bagon

Dratini and Bagon Best counters: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters

Fairy-type Female Grunt

Quote: " Check out my cute Pokémon!"

Check out my cute Pokémon!" Possible shiny encounter: Mawile

Mawile Best counters: Steel and Poison-type Pocket Monsters

Decoy Female Grunt

Quote: "Fooled ya, twerp."

"Fooled ya, twerp." Possible shiny encounter: Bellsprout

Bellsprout Best counters: Fire and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters

Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over all shiny Shadow Pokemon from leaders (Image via TPC)

Cliff

Quote: "My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket."

"My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket." Possible shiny encounter: Machop

Check out our article on how to beat Cliff.

Arlo

Quote: "It's time to learn your place in the world."

"It's time to learn your place in the world." Possible shiny encounter: Cacnea

Check out our article on how to beat Arlo.

Sierra

Quote: "I envy you—you get to battle me!"

"I envy you—you get to battle me!" Possible shiny encounter: Trapinch

Check out our article on how to beat Sierra.

Unfortunately, the Legendary encounter from defeating Giovanni cannot be shiny.

