5 best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO World of Wonders

The best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO will pique players' interest as the format makes a comeback in Niantic's mobile game. This time, it will start at 1 pm PT on March 29, 2024, and go on till the same time on April 5, 2024. Pocket Monsters up to 2,500 CP are eligible to enter as long as they are not categorized as Legendary (as in Giratina), Mythical (as in Cresselia), or Ultra Beasts (Guzzlord).
While the restriction removes a lot of popular meta Ultra League picks, you need not worry, as there are still plenty of options. This article contains suggestions on some of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO.
Best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO Battle League Season 18
1) Trevenant, Shadow Feraligatr, and Poliwrath
What the Trevenant, Shadow Feraligatr, and Poliwrath team lacks in coverage and bulk, it makes up for in matchup safety and consistency. A textbook example of the A-B-B team format, it has even matchups across the board and strikes the perfect balance between damage output and defenses. This makes it one of the best Ultra Premier teams in Pokemon GO.
This lineup has dominant matchups against Annihilape, Dragalge, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Obstagoon, Talonflame, Skeledirge, Empoleon, and Venusaur. Potential threats involve Pidgeot, Tentacruel, Serperior, Staraptor, Muk, and Vikavolt.
2) Pidgeot, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge
Pidgeot, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge form an interesting and unconventional pairing. They have excellent coverage among their varied moveset. This lineup is particularly strong against the present meta, making it one of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO in the World of Wonders season.
This lineup has dominant matchups against Poliwrath, Feraligatr, Mandibuzz, Skarmory, Annihilape, Dragalge, Swampert, Greedent, Talonflame, Obstagoon, Empoleon, and Venusaur. Potential threats involve Lanturn, Raichu, Bellibolt, Tentacruel, Pelipper, Magnezone, and Gliscor.
3) Shadow Charizard, Shadow Dragonite, and Shadow Galvantula
This team, consisting of three Shadow Pokemon, is excellent at dealing damage but not as good at taking hits. The strategy to make this one of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO is to manage your energy well and switch out in a timely fashion. For this, knowing optimal Charged Attack timing and move counts is of utmost importance.
This lineup has dominant matchups against Poliwrath, Skarmory, Annihilape, Lanturn, Gliscor, Pelipper, Greedent, Obstagoon, Skeledirge, Empoleon, and Venusaur. Potential threats involve Aurorus, Dragalge, Miltank, Magnezone, Hisuian Avalugg, and Excadrill.
4) Shadow Gallade, Mandibuzz, and Shadow Electivire
Shadow Gallade, Mandibuzz, and Shadow Electivire form a lineup that might be contingent on alignment. However, if you can strategically manage your energy and switch clock, this team will dominate most opponents.
This lineup has dominant matchups against Poliwrath, Skarmory, Annihilape, Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Greedent, Empoleon, and Jellicent. Potential threats involve Florges, Dragalge, Bellibolt, Clefable, Skeledirge, Galarian Weezing, Salazzle, and Turtonator.
5) Shadow Gliscor, Tentacruel, and Aurorus
On paper, this team lacks meaningful coverage, but given the present state of the meta, it can overcome challenges. This is one of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO, owing to its bulk, safety in matchups, and overall consistency.
This lineup has dominant matchups against Mandibuzz, Annihilape, Dragalge, Tentacruel, Pelipper, Greedent, and Talonflame. Potential threats involve Skarmory, Empoleon, Steelix, Jellicent, and Alolan Sandslash.
