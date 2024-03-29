5 best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO World of Wonders

The best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO will pique players' interest as the format makes a comeback in Niantic's mobile game. This time, it will start at 1 pm PT on March 29, 2024, and go on till the same time on April 5, 2024. Pocket Monsters up to 2,500 CP are eligible to enter as long as they are not categorized as Legendary (as in Giratina), Mythical (as in Cresselia), or Ultra Beasts (Guzzlord).

While the restriction removes a lot of popular meta Ultra League picks, you need not worry, as there are still plenty of options. This article contains suggestions on some of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO.

Best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO Battle League Season 18

1) Trevenant, Shadow Feraligatr, and Poliwrath

Trevenant, Shadow Feraligatr, and Poliwrath (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Trevenant Lead Shadow Claw Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb Shadow Feraligatr Switch Shadow Claw Hydro Cannon* and Ice Beam Poliwrath Closer Counter* Scald and Icy Wind

What the Trevenant, Shadow Feraligatr, and Poliwrath team lacks in coverage and bulk, it makes up for in matchup safety and consistency. A textbook example of the A-B-B team format, it has even matchups across the board and strikes the perfect balance between damage output and defenses. This makes it one of the best Ultra Premier teams in Pokemon GO.

This lineup has dominant matchups against Annihilape, Dragalge, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Obstagoon, Talonflame, Skeledirge, Empoleon, and Venusaur. Potential threats involve Pidgeot, Tentacruel, Serperior, Staraptor, Muk, and Vikavolt.

2) Pidgeot, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge

Pidgeot, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Pidgeot Lead Wing Attack* Brave Bird and Feather Dance Poliwrath Switch Counter* Scald and Icy Wind Skeledirge Closer Incinerate Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball

Pidgeot, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge form an interesting and unconventional pairing. They have excellent coverage among their varied moveset. This lineup is particularly strong against the present meta, making it one of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO in the World of Wonders season.

This lineup has dominant matchups against Poliwrath, Feraligatr, Mandibuzz, Skarmory, Annihilape, Dragalge, Swampert, Greedent, Talonflame, Obstagoon, Empoleon, and Venusaur. Potential threats involve Lanturn, Raichu, Bellibolt, Tentacruel, Pelipper, Magnezone, and Gliscor.

3) Shadow Charizard, Shadow Dragonite, and Shadow Galvantula

Shadow Charizard, Shadow Dragonite, and Shadow Galvantula (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Charizard Lead Wing Attack* Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw Shadow Dragonite Switch Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Superpower Shadow Galvantula Closer Volt Switch Lunge and Discharge

This team, consisting of three Shadow Pokemon, is excellent at dealing damage but not as good at taking hits. The strategy to make this one of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO is to manage your energy well and switch out in a timely fashion. For this, knowing optimal Charged Attack timing and move counts is of utmost importance.

This lineup has dominant matchups against Poliwrath, Skarmory, Annihilape, Lanturn, Gliscor, Pelipper, Greedent, Obstagoon, Skeledirge, Empoleon, and Venusaur. Potential threats involve Aurorus, Dragalge, Miltank, Magnezone, Hisuian Avalugg, and Excadrill.

4) Shadow Gallade, Mandibuzz, and Shadow Electivire

Shadow Gallade, Mandibuzz, and Shadow Electivire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Gallade Lead Psycho Cut Leaf Blade and Close Combat Mandibuzz Switch Snarl Dark Pulse and Aerial Ace Shadow Electivire Closer Thunder Shock Wild Charge and Ice Punch

Shadow Gallade, Mandibuzz, and Shadow Electivire form a lineup that might be contingent on alignment. However, if you can strategically manage your energy and switch clock, this team will dominate most opponents.

This lineup has dominant matchups against Poliwrath, Skarmory, Annihilape, Lanturn, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Greedent, Empoleon, and Jellicent. Potential threats involve Florges, Dragalge, Bellibolt, Clefable, Skeledirge, Galarian Weezing, Salazzle, and Turtonator.

5) Shadow Gliscor, Tentacruel, and Aurorus

Shadow Gliscor, Tentacruel, and Aurorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Gliscor Lead Wing Attack Earthquake and Aerial Ace Tentacruel Switch Poison Jab Sludge Wave and Scald Aurorus Closer Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) and Meteor Beam

On paper, this team lacks meaningful coverage, but given the present state of the meta, it can overcome challenges. This is one of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO, owing to its bulk, safety in matchups, and overall consistency.

This lineup has dominant matchups against Mandibuzz, Annihilape, Dragalge, Tentacruel, Pelipper, Greedent, and Talonflame. Potential threats involve Skarmory, Empoleon, Steelix, Jellicent, and Alolan Sandslash.

These are some of the best Ultra Premier Cup teams in Pokemon GO.

