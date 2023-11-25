5 most commonly available encounters that Pokemon GO trainers are tired of

Pokemon GO is a game that constantly receives new updates, rotating events, and the occasional celebration. While these events often do a great job of keeping things fresh for experienced players, one aspect a lot of players have been discussing recently regarding the game is its lack of interesting encounters.

Since the game is about catching as many different types of creatures as possible, it can be disheartening for players to only be greeted by the same few encounters in the downtime between events. But what makes encountering these creatures all the more annoying? What are some of the most common encounters in Pokemon GO?

5 most common spawns in Pokemon GO

1) Caterpie

Caterpie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Caterpie is notoriously common in Pokemon GO to the point where many players are simply annoyed at its presence. Unlike its counterpart, Weedle, Caterpie lacks any real usability, as its evolved form, Butterfree, never received a Mega Evolution. Outside of fully evolving one for the sake of Pokedex completion, finding a Caterpie is enough to make any trainer groan in distaste.

While still a common spawn anywhere, a good way to avoid encountering Caterpie is to avoid rainy areas. This weather condition greatly increases the spawn rate of Bug, Water, and Electric-type Pokemon, thus increasing the spawn rate of Caterpie even further.

2) Pidgey

Pidgey as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pidgey is an encounter that some players do not mind seeing from time to time, but many players in urban areas see far too many of these birds. Pidgeot may be one of the best Flying-types in the Battle League, but this does not mean every player wants to constantly encounter its base form.

Being a Normal and Flying-type, a lot of common weather conditions increase its spawn rate. As such, it can be very hard to find areas where it does not spawn. Since those in rural places do not see as many Pidgeys, playing in less populated areas could be one effective method of avoiding the flocks.

3) Wurmple

Wurmple as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Caterpie, Wurmple is another common Bug-type that many players would rather avoid than waste time encountering. However, unlike Caterpie, Wurmple is much more complicated. Utilizing an unseen variable, each individual Wurmple has the potential to evolve into either a Silcoon or a Cascoon, with there being no legitimate way to find out which it will be until it evolves.

While this makes filling up the Pokedex in Pokemon GO a little more engaging, it makes things way more inconvenient than they need to be, leading to a lot of players loathing the species entirely. Avoiding areas with rain and cloudy weather is the best way to mitigate Wurmple spawns.

4) Lechonk

Lechonk as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been known for quite some time that Niantic is shifting its focus to the newest generation of Pokemon from the Paldea region to raise awareness about the latest games and their expansions. Lechonk came to the game in the first wave of Paldean creatures. Ever since, every time a new event has come to Pokemon GO, Lechonk always seems to be included in the encounter table.

Despite being a newer creature in the mobile game, the monster has a high spawn rate. As a result, many have become annoyed with it, wishing that Niantic would replace it with another Paldean creature. At least this means that players should have no trouble collecting enough candies to evolve it for their Pokedex.

5) Yungoos

Yungoos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yungoos has become the new Rattata of Pokemon GO. Ever since it was added during the Season of Alola, Yungoos has been appearing more and more frequently. Much like Rattata, it is a relatively underwhelming pure Normal-type with one evolution. With so many players already catching and evolving their share of the monster, many wish for the return of the original rat Pokemon, funnily enough.

With the winter season drawing near for the northern hemisphere, many players will soon see a stark decrease in this monster's spawn rate as snowy weather conditions become much more common.