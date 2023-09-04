How to get Lechonk in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is all set to introduce critters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in September 2023. The first wave of Paldean natives will arrive in Niantic's mobile game starting at 10 am local time on September 5, 2023. These Pocket Monsters will be available till the "A Paldean Adventure" event expires at 10 am local time on September 10, 2023.

Alongside Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, Lechonk, the adorable pig from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will be among the debutants during this Pokemon GO event.

Best ways to catch Lechonk in Pokemon GO

Lechonk (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are four ways of catching Lechonk in Pokemon GO:

Wild encounters

7km Eggs

Field Research encounters

Timed Research encounters

Lechonk will have a boosted wild spawn rate during this Pokemon GO event. It will be available alongside the Paldean Starters and its companions from the Poco Path in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This includes Hoppip, Flechling, and Buizel.

Using Incense and walking around will boost your chances of finding these critters.

Hatching Eggs you receive from gifts during the event may give you a Lechonk. The same Eggs could also hatch one of the three Paldean Starters.

Special event-themed Field Research tasks can be obtained by spinning PokeStops. One of the rewards for completing these is Lechonk. The Hog Pokemon encountered through this method will have a minimum IV floor of 10/10/10.

A special Timed Research will be available during the event, and completing each part of it will give you an encounter with Lechonk. If lucky, you might even end up with a shundo version of the critter.

How to evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne in Pokemon GO

Male and Female Oinkologne (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne using 50 Candy. Considering Generation IX's early-game mammal will be spawning abundantly during the event, collecting this amount of Candy should be a walk in the park.

Using Pinap or Silver Pinap berries will also give you extra Candy when catching this Pokemon. Make sure to transfer the excess Lechonk for a few extra Candy.

Can Lechonk be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Lechonk (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yes, the shiny version of Lechonk will be available during its release in Nianitc's mobile game. Unlike most critters, which must wait for their shiny release during a later event, this pig Pokemon will be spawning in its rare form during "A Paldean Adventure."

Lechonk, available in all four ways, have a chance of being shiny during the event.

Shiny Oikologne (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can evolve Shiny Lechonk using 50 Candy to get shiny Oinkologne. Depending on whether the base form is male or female, you will get one of the above-depicted forms of Oinkologne.

How to enter Lechonk in PokeStop Showcases

Lechonk-themed PokeStop Showcases will be available every day from September 5-9 from 10 am local time to 8 pm local time. To enter, follow these steps:

Go near the PokeStop where the Showcase is taking place. You can identify these from the Showcase logo appearing on them.

Open the PokeStop and click on the Showcase button in the lower half of the screen.

Choose the critter you want to enter into the Showcase and wait for the result.

Regardless of the outcome, you will get interesting rewards from the Showcase. Since it doesn't cost you anything, Showcases are a brilliant way to earn free rewards in Pokemon GO.