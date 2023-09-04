Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcases September 2023: All dates and featured Pokemon

Since its debut earlier this year in Pokemon GO, the PokeStop Showcase has quickly endeared itself to the community. Based on the Pokemon Content mechanics of the mainline video game series, it allows trainers to enter an eligible pocket monster, and get judged and ranked based on factors like size. With the September 2023 content roadmap revealed, players finally have the schedule for this month's PokeStop Showcases and featured Pokemon.

So, what does the schedule look like?

Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcases September 2023 complete guide

As mentioned above, this month's PokeStop Showcase schedule and eligible Pokemon were revealed as part of the September 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap. They are as follows:

Charmander

September 2 (From 2 pm local time till 5 pm local time)

Charizard

September 2 (From 2 pm local time till 5 pm local time)

Lechonk

September 5 to September 9 (From 10 am local time till 8 pm local time)

Nymble

September 10 to September 13 (From 10 am local time till 8 pm local time)

Pawmi

September 14 to September 15 (From 10 am local time till 8 pm local time)

Oddish

September 17 (From 2 pm local time till 5 pm local time)

Spoink

September 20 to September 22 (From 10 am local time till 8 pm local time)

Grubbin

September 23 (From 2 pm local time till 5 pm local time)

Vikavolt

September 23 (From 2 pm local time till 5 pm local time)

Growlithe

September 29 to September 29 (From 10 am local time till 8 pm local time)

Hisuian Growlithe

September 30 to October 2 (From 10 am local time till 8 pm local time)

Expand Tweet

On these particular dates, players will be able to find certain PokeStops featuring showcases revolving around the stated pocket monsters. If trainers have an eligible Pokemon, they can enter it in the PokeStop Showcase. The Pokemon GO wiki describes the judgment as follows:

"Each Showcase judges a specific Pokémon species under a specific criteria. The Pokémon is given a certain amount of points based on how well it meets the criteria. A leaderboard can be viewed to see how each participant's Pokémon placed."

According to the wiki, the following pocket monsters have already been featured in earlier PokeStop Showcases since the feature first appeared:

Fomantis

Squirtle

Snorlax

Amaura

Tyrunt

Politoed

Poliwrath

Poliwag

Petilil

Cacnea

Oddish

Seedot

Greninja

Froakie

Dragalge

Skrelp

Goomy

Pikachu

Rayquaza

Expand Tweet

With the beginning of a new week, trainers are eagerly waiting for the inception of A Paldea Adventure event in Pokemon GO. The occasion will see a variety of Gen IX pocket monsters debut in-game, including the Paldea Starters.