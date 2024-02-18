Origin Forme Dialga vs Origin Forme Palkia: Which is better in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has debuted the Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, leaving players wondering which Legendary is better. Both boast phenomenal power, access powerful moves (signature attack), have a unique design, and perform exceptionally well in PvP and PvE battles. Also, with their introduction, a new mechanic called Adventure Effect has been added to the title.

This groundbreaking mechanic has so much to offer. For instance, trainers can catch multiple wild Pokemon and freeze in-game items’ effect time duration.

Although the Legendary Pocket Monsters have satisfactory battle utility, it is difficult to pick one and say, "This is the right one." With that said, we will take their stats, best moveset, battle performance, and Adventure effect into account to determine the best Pokemon.

Note: The comparison is subjective and reflects the writer’s point of view.

Is Origin Forme Palkia better than Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO?

Comparative analaysis (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event is right around the corner, set to bring the top critters of the Master League, Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga, to the global playerbase. Currently, the ongoing GO: Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles allows players to get these beasts first.

However, with the start of the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global, its 5-star raids and Road to Sinnoh Special Research will allow everyone to obtain the Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga. When they do, they should look for these details for evaluation.

Stats of Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga in Pokemon GO

Stats of Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga (Image via TPC)

Origin Forme Palkia

Type : Water and Dragon

: Water and Dragon Max CP : 4683

: 4683 Attack : 286

: 286 Defense : 223

: 223 Stamina: 189

189 Weaknesses : Dragon and Fairy

: Dragon and Fairy Resistance: Fire, Water, and Steel

Origin Forme Dialga

Type : Steel and Dragon

: Steel and Dragon Max CP : 4624

: 4624 Attack : 270

: 270 Defense : 225

: 225 Stamina : 205

: 205 Weaknesses : Fighting and Ground

: Fighting and Ground Resistance: Grass, Poison, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water

Stats-wise, the Origin Forme of Palkia can reach higher CP and focuses more on Attack than the Origin Forme of Dialga. Both have almost similar Defense, but the latter is slightly bulkier. Also, both are only weak to two Pokemon GO types, but Dialga (Origin Forme) resists a wide variety of types, thanks to its Steel typing.

Moves of Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga in Pokemon GO

All Attacks (Image via TPC)

Origin Forme Palkia can access the mentioned moves:

Fast Attacks : Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail (Both Dragon)

: Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail (Both Dragon) Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail (Water), Fire Blast (Fire), Hydro Pump (Fire), Draco Meteor (Dragon), and Spacial Rend* (Dragon)

Origin Forme Dialga can access the following moves:

Fast Attacks : Dragon Breath (Dragon) and Metal Claw (Steel)

: Dragon Breath (Dragon) and Metal Claw (Steel) Charged Attacks: Iron Head (Steel), Thunder (Electric), Draco Meteor (Dragon), and Roar of Time* (Dragon)

Talking about Fast Attacks, while the Origin Forme Dialga uses Dragon and Steel-type moves, the Origin Forme Palkia utilizes both Dragon-type moves. As for the Charged Attacks, the latter has more options than the former.

Origin Forme Dialga

Best Pokemon GO PvP moveset

Fast Attack : Dragon Breath

: Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Roar of Time* and Iron Head

Best Pokemon GO PvE moveset

Fast Attack : Metal Claw

: Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Roar of Time*

Origin Forme Palika

Best Pokemon GO PvP moveset

Fast Attack : Dragon Breath

: Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Spacial Rend*

Best Pokemon GO PvE moveset

Fast Attack : Dragon Tail

: Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Spacial Rend*

Performance in PvP and PvE battle

Performance breakdown (Image via TPC)

The best Pokemon GO moveset of Origin Forme Palkia for PvE battle does 20.51 DPS with 690.99 TDO. In contrast, Origin Forme Dialga’s best moveset deals 20.27 DPS and has 742.90 TDO. The former deals more DPS than the latter, but Dialga deals more TDO, making it best suited for PvE play.

According to the PvPoke, Origin Forme Palkia ranks #1 in the Master League Battle format. It can be countered by Dialga, Xerneas, Togekiss, Zacian (Hero), and Lugia. However, its power overwhelms Kyorge, Landorus (Therian), Giratina (Origin), Dragonite, and Mewtwo.

Also, it performs best as a Lead, Closer, Attacker, and Switch in Pokemon GO. It’s worth noting that Palkia is ranked number seven in the same league, sporting Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor, and Aqua Tail as its best moveset.

Origin Forme Dialga is ranked 20 in the Master League by PvPoke. It can secure key wins against Pokemon like Kyorge, Rayquaza, Zarude, Reshiram, and Zekrom. Conversely, monsters such as Solgaleo, Excadrill, Ground, Ho-Oh, Metagross, and Yveltal can counter it.

Additionally, Origin Forme Dialga is not a reliable pick for a Lead or a Switch role but is more useful as a Closer. Lastly, regular Dialga, with its best moveset, Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor, ranks at 29 in the Pokemon GO Master League.

Pokemon GO: Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia’s signature move effects

Adventure effects (Image via TPC)

The Roar of Time is the signature move of Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO. When players use it outside battles, it pauses the timer of in-game items, such as Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, and Star Pieces. This means if one activates the Roar of Time Adventure Effect with the cost of Candy and Stardust, they can reap several benefits at a time.

The chances of finding Legendary Pokemon, like Galarian forms of Articuno and Moltres, dramatically increase since Roar of Time's effect can last up to 24 hours a day. Moreover, one can gain more Stardust and XP and catch several wild Pokemon just by enjoying the effect of Origin Forme Dialga’s signature attack.

By utilizing the effect of Origin Forme Palkia’s Spacial Rend outside battle, trainers can spot more Pokemon than they would normally do in the wild. The range where wild encounters spawn in the game on your screen slightly expands, allowing you to catch wild Pokemon at an increased distance.

Although the evaluation shows that Palkia (Origin Forme) is better in PvP and PvE battles in Pokemon GO, Dialga (Origin Forme) is no lesser. Both are excellent picks.

While the former’s signature move's effect has only one function, the latter is like a cheat to get more resources and legendaries available in the wild. However, using the Adventure effects requires a ton of Pokemon GO Stardust and Candies, which is very costly in the game.

Check out our other guides related to the game:

Infernape raid guide || Torterra raid guide || Empoleon raid guide

Poll : Which one will you choose? Origin Forme Palkia Origin Forme Dialga 0 votes