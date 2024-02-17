How to get Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

In Pokemon GO, the introduction of Origin Forme Dialga has sparked a wave of excitement among trainers who are eager for novel encounters and the thrill of discovery. The game's captivating world is abuzz with anticipation for the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event, where the chance to capture the elusive Origin Forme Dialga is a hot topic.

Here is a guide to help you secure this sought-after Pokemon and uncover its potential to appear in its shiny form.

How to encounter Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour?

To enhance your odds of encountering Origin Forme Dialga, a strategic decision between the Diamond or Pearl badge is essential. Opting for the Diamond badge during the Sinnoh event is particularly crucial.

Selecting the Diamond badge will significantly impact the bonuses you receive, including the opportunity to encounter Dialga in its Origin Forme.

For those choosing the Diamond badge, anticipate these rewards:

An encounter with Origin Forme Dialga, equipped with its signature move, Roar of Time

Extended duration of the Adventure Effect for Roar of Time

Dialga Candy through the GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global Special Research

Can Origin Forme Dialga be shiny Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour?

Shiny Odds for Origin Forme Dialga (image via The Pokemon Company)

The quest for shiny Pokemon adds an exhilarating dimension to each encounter. For those curious about the shiny status of this distinctive Dialga, the prospects are promising. Indeed, Dialga can appear in its shiny form, with the odds standing at 1 in 20. This translates to a 5% chance of encountering a shiny version of Origin Forme Dialga.

It's important to note, however, that these odds don't assure a shiny encounter within 20 attempts, as luck is a significant factor.

For an in-depth look at Pokemon with shiny potential, delve into our detailed exploration of all Shiny odds in Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour.

Why choose Origin Forme Dialga in GO Sinnoh Tour?

Dialga using its signature move, Roar of Time (image via The Pokemon Company)

Selecting Origin Forme Dialga, particularly during the Sinnoh Tour event, offers trainers a distinct advantage through its signature move, Roar of Time. This powerful attack not only demonstrates Dialga's formidable strength but also introduces an innovative gameplay element with Adventure Effects.

The Adventure Effect associated with Origin Forme Dialga's Roar of Time temporarily halts the countdown on specific items. Trainers selecting the Diamond version during the event will have the chance to encounter an Origin Forme Dialga wielding Roar of Time.

Capturing Dialga in its Origin Forme presents an exhilarating challenge that demands thoughtful preparation, especially in choosing the appropriate event badge. Coupled with the possibility of encountering a shiny version, trainers have even more incentive to engage with the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event.