Pokemon GO Registeel PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been playing the game for some time are likely quite familiar with Registeel, arguably the best member of the Legendary Giants (AKA The Regis) in the mobile title. Its sky-high Defensive IVs and Steel-typing make it a powerhouse in battle that can outlast many different opponents in combat. Given these facts, it's no surprise that it remains a meta favorite.

Although Registeel is primarily geared for PvP environments where its durability plays to its advantage, it has some limited use in Pokemon GO PvE battles as well.

Be that as it may, if Pokemon GO players want to get the most out of its capabilities, they'll want to optimize its movesets. It also doesn't hurt to examine the best counters to defeat it.

What is the best moveset for Registeel in Pokemon GO PvE?

Registeel doesn't have a particularly great upside in Pokemon GO PvE (Image via Niantic)

Truth be told, Registeel's capabilities in Pokemon GO PvE environments are fairly limited. This is largely due to Registeel's IVs being catered toward durability, making it a defensive fighter as opposed to an offensive one. Be that as it may, Registeel can serve in a niche capacity in low-tier raids, Team GO Rocket battles, and gym assaults.

In this situation, it's best to lean into Registeel's Steel-type moveset. This is due to the fact that they'll trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) since Registeel is also a Steel-type, which improve the overall damage output. All in all, this legendary creature isn't really cut out for PvE offense, but some trainers may opt to use it anyway.

Recommended PvE moveset for Registeel

Metal Claw + Flash Cannon

What is Registeel's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

Registeel truly shines in Pokemon GO's PvP arenas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When Registeel enters Battle League PvP, it becomes one of the best options trainers can use as a team-anchoring defender, particularly in Great and Ultra League competitions. In this format, Registeel can step away from its traditional Steel-type moves and become a Charged Move-firing machine.

This is courtesy of the Fast Move Lock-On, which doesn't deal much damage but supercharges Registeel's Charged Moves. This allows it to attack regularly with hard-hitting attacks. Although using a Steel-type Charged Attack like Flash Cannon can certainly do the job, Registeel should utilize two Charged Moves of different types to counter various enemy types.

Recommended PvP movesets for Registeel

Lock-On + Zap Cannon + Focus Blast

Lock-On + Flash Cannon + Focus Blast

What are the best counters to beat Registeel in Pokemon GO?

A Ground-type like Groudon can give Registeel a tough time (Image via Niantic)

As a mono Steel-type species, Registeel is susceptible to Ground-, Fire-, and Fighting-type attacks. Since this is the case, Pocket Monsters of the same type naturally fit well to counter it effectively since they'll be able to use STAB on their moves and deal extra damage, which is needed considering Registeel's bulkiness.

Given the fact that Registeel is a Legendary Pokemon, trainers will want to use the highest CP and IV counters possible. This includes legendaries and mythics when possible. Regardless, if they are searching for some of the top counters that can deal heavy damage to the tanky Registeel, they can give these Pokemon a try:

Reshiram

Groudon

Terrakion

Keldeo

Chandelure

Heatran

Volcarona

Landorus

Garchomp

Lucario

Darmanitan

Conkeldurr

Entei

Excadrill

Moltres

Blaziken

Delphox

Emboar

In addition to the Pokemon outlined above, as long as trainers are using high CP, high IV Pocket Monsters that beat Steel-types with super effective damage, Registeel shouldn't be too tough. Although it has a ton of defensive prowess, even this sturdy Pokemon can't sustain high damage for long.