Pokemon GO Registeel Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

The Registeel raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you overcome this Steel-type beast in 5-star Legendary raids. This monster’s Steel elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide range of typings. For instance, Pokemon like Blaziken, Groudon, and Charizard, are great picks to clear this 5-star Legendary raid.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters for this Legendary raid boss. We will also run you through its moveset and weaknesses so you'll know what to expect in this raid.

Registeel’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

You should not have any trouble defeating this raid boss in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Steel-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting (160% increased damage)

Ground (160% increased damage)

Fire (160% increased damage)

This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:

Rock

Fairy

Ice

If you want to perform well against this Legendary monster, you should avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the aforementioned elemental typings.

Best Registeel counters in Pokemon GO

There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO. We have made separate sections to help you easily make a decision.

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Charizard X

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Mega Houndoom

Recommended Legendary counters for this 5-star raid:

Groudon

Terrakion

Reshiram

Therian Landorus

Heatran

Entei

Moltres

Recommended Shadow counters for this 5-star raid:

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Darmanitan

Shadow Entei

Shadow Toxicroak

Recommended budget counters for this 5-star raid:

Blaziken

Excadrill

Garchomp

Heracross

Machamp

Rhyperior

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Charizard

Registeel’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

Metal Claw

Rock Smash

Lock On

Charged moves:

Flash Cannon

Focus Blast

Hyper Beam

Zap Cannon

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Registeel

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,658 CP to 1,748 CP at level 25 with snowy boost

1,658 CP to 1,748 CP at level 25 with snowy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,326 CP to 1,398 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Registeel:

Weather boosted: 1,748 CP

Non-weather boosted: 1,326 CP

That covers everything you need to know to defeat this monster in GO. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our other guides: