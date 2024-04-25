  • home icon
Pokemon GO Registeel Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Registeel in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Registeel raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you overcome this Steel-type beast in 5-star Legendary raids. This monster’s Steel elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide range of typings. For instance, Pokemon like Blaziken, Groudon, and Charizard, are great picks to clear this 5-star Legendary raid.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters for this Legendary raid boss. We will also run you through its moveset and weaknesses so you'll know what to expect in this raid.

Registeel’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

You should not have any trouble defeating this raid boss in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Steel-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

  • Fighting (160% increased damage)
  • Ground (160% increased damage)
  • Fire (160% increased damage)

This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:

  • Rock
  • Fairy
  • Ice

If you want to perform well against this Legendary monster, you should avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the aforementioned elemental typings.

Best Registeel counters in Pokemon GO

There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO. We have made separate sections to help you easily make a decision.

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Garchomp
  • Mega Heracross
  • Mega Charizard X
  • Mega Alakazam
  • Mega Gallade
  • Mega Houndoom

Recommended Legendary counters for this 5-star raid:

  • Groudon
  • Terrakion
  • Reshiram
  • Therian Landorus
  • Heatran
  • Entei
  • Moltres

Recommended Shadow counters for this 5-star raid:

  • Shadow Groudon
  • Shadow Excadrill
  • Shadow Machamp
  • Shadow Garchomp
  • Shadow Blaziken
  • Shadow Rhyperior
  • Shadow Hariyama
  • Shadow Mamoswine
  • Shadow Darmanitan
  • Shadow Entei
  • Shadow Toxicroak

Recommended budget counters for this 5-star raid:

  • Blaziken
  • Excadrill
  • Garchomp
  • Heracross
  • Machamp
  • Rhyperior
  • Hariyama
  • Mamoswine
  • Charizard

Registeel’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

  • Metal Claw
  • Rock Smash
  • Lock On

Charged moves:

  • Flash Cannon
  • Focus Blast
  • Hyper Beam
  • Zap Cannon

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Registeel

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 1,658 CP to 1,748 CP at level 25 with snowy boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,326 CP to 1,398 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Registeel:

  • Weather boosted: 1,748 CP
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,326 CP

That covers everything you need to know to defeat this monster in GO. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our other guides:

