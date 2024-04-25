Pokemon GO Registeel Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

The Registeel raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you overcome this Steel-type beast in 5-star Legendary raids. This monster’s Steel elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide range of typings. For instance, Pokemon like Blaziken, Groudon, and Charizard, are great picks to clear this 5-star Legendary raid.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters for this Legendary raid boss. We will also run you through its moveset and weaknesses so you'll know what to expect in this raid.
Registeel’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
As a Steel-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Fighting (160% increased damage)
- Ground (160% increased damage)
- Fire (160% increased damage)
This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Rock
- Fairy
- Ice
If you want to perform well against this Legendary monster, you should avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the aforementioned elemental typings.
Best Registeel counters in Pokemon GO
There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat Registeel in Pokemon GO. We have made separate sections to help you easily make a decision.
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Houndoom
Recommended Legendary counters for this 5-star raid:
- Groudon
- Terrakion
- Reshiram
- Therian Landorus
- Heatran
- Entei
- Moltres
Recommended Shadow counters for this 5-star raid:
- Shadow Groudon
- Shadow Excadrill
- Shadow Machamp
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Blaziken
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Shadow Hariyama
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Darmanitan
- Shadow Entei
- Shadow Toxicroak
Recommended budget counters for this 5-star raid:
- Blaziken
- Excadrill
- Garchomp
- Heracross
- Machamp
- Rhyperior
- Hariyama
- Mamoswine
- Charizard
Registeel’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Metal Claw
- Rock Smash
- Lock On
Charged moves:
- Flash Cannon
- Focus Blast
- Hyper Beam
- Zap Cannon
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Registeel
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,658 CP to 1,748 CP at level 25 with snowy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,326 CP to 1,398 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Registeel:
- Weather boosted: 1,748 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 1,326 CP
