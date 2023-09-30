Pokemon GO Vaporeon PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Vaporeon has been in Pokemon GO since the title's launch in 2016. You can either catch a Vaporeon directly in the wild. Alternatively, you must evolve an Eevee, which can be done in two ways. The first, called the name trick, gives you a guaranteed Vaporeon. For this, you must name the Eevee Rainer and feed it 25 Candy. Alternatively, an Eevee evolves into a Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon randomly on being fed 25 Candy.

Once you have a Vaporeon, you might want to know its best-suited moves. This guide covers everything you need to know on that subject.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Which moves can Vaporeon learn in Pokemon GO?

Vaporeon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Vaporeon can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Water Gun

The creature has access to the following Charged Attacks:

Aqua Tail

Hydro Pump

Liquidation

Water Pulse

Last Resort*

Scald*

Being a pure Water-type Pocket Monster, Vaporeon only gets the benefit of a same type attack bonus (STAB) from one type of attack. Incidentally, it only learns water-based attacks with one exception.

Considering Vaporeon's stat distribution before determining its best moveset for different situations is also important. It has a base 205 Attack, 161 Defense, and a massive 277 Stamina. These stats make it one of the bulkiest creatures among all the Eeveelutions.

Best PvP moveset for Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

Vaporeon is not a particularly good option for any format of the GO Battle League. That said, if you plan on using it, consider having the following moves:

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Charged Attack: Liquidation and Aqua Tail

Since the critter doesn't get any options when it comes to Fast Attacks, it has to use the Water Gun. Thankfully, it is not the worst move out there and deals 3.6 damage per turn (STAB included) while generating 3 energy every turn.

Aqua Tail deals 60 damage at the cost of only 35 energy. Liquidation deals 84 damage at 45 energy. Additionally, this move has a 30% chance of lowering the target's Defense by one stage.

Overall, Vaporeon can only perform in advantageous situations since it has absolutely no coverage options.

Best PvP moveset for Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

Vaporeon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Vaporeon's respectable Attack stat and its bulky nature make it a good option for Gym Battles, especially as a defender. It can also be a decent option for low-level raids. The recommended moveset for PvE battles consists of the following attacks:

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Charged Attack: Hydro Pump

Of all the Charged Attack options Vaporeon has in Pokemon GO, Hydro Pump deals the most damage.

Best counters to Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Vaporeon in the three Great, Ultra, and Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League are as follows:

Great League

Medicham

Registeel

Lickitung

Umbreon

Deoxys (Defense)

Ultra League

Giratina (Altered)

Cresselia

Cobalion

Walrein

Swampert

Master League

Dialga

Gyarados

Mewtwo

Garchomp

Zacian (Hero)