Pokemon GO Sylveon PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Sylveon was released in Pokemon GO during the second part of the Luminous Legends Y on May 25th, 2021. It is appropriate that this Eeveelution was introduced during a Gen VI event, considering this is where it originated.

You can get Sylveon by evolving an Eevee, and there are two ways to do this. The first is by renaming your Eevee to "Kira," and the second is by feeding it 25 Candy after earning 70 hearts with Eevee as your Buddy.

Once you have a Sylveon, you would want it to have an optimized moveset for different battles. this guide has you covered on that front.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

What moves can Sylveon learn in Pokemon GO?

Sylveon (Image via TPC)

Sylveon can learn the following Fast Attacks in the game:

Charm

Quick Attack

The Charged Attacks that the critter gets access to in Pokemon GO are:

Dazzling Gleam

Moonblast

Draining Kiss

Last Resort*

Psyshock*

Sylveon is a pure Fairy-type Pocket Monster, which means it only gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using moves of one type.

It is also important to note Sylveon's stats, which are well-rounded and on the high side across the board. It has base 203 Attack, 205 Defense, and 216 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Sylveon is an eligible pick for all the main formats of GO Battle League: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. It has some fantastic matches across all three leagues, but you need to build your team to have sufficient coverage.

This Pokemon's best moveset for trainer battles consists of the following attacks:

Fast Attack: Charm

Charged Attacks: Psyshock* and Moonblast

Charm has the highest damage per turn in the game alongside Razor Leaf. The Fairy-type attack deals six damage every turn (STAB included). On the downside, it is extremely slow at energy generation, collecting only two energy per turn.

This means it will take you eight turns to reach Psyshock and 10 to reach Moonblast. Psyshock is a Psychic-type attack that deals 70 damage and costs 45 energy. It gives Sylveon coverage against Poison-types that threaten it.

Moonblast is the Fairy-type Eeveelution's STAB Charged Attack and deals 132 damage at 60 energy. Unless an enemy has extremely high defenses and resists Fairy-type attacks, this move is guaranteed to leave the target either fainted or very low.

Best PvE moveset for Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Shiny Sylveon (Image via TPC)

Sylveon can be used as a strong attacker and defender in Gym Battles. It can also be an effective raid attacker for low-level challenges. Its go-to moves for this purpose are:

Fast Attack: Charm

Charged Attacks: Moonblast

Both Charm and Moonblast are hard-hitting moves that make the best out of Sylveon's impressive Attack stat.

Best counters to Sylveon in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Sylveon in each of the three formats of Pokemon GO Battle League are mentioned below.

Great League

Galarian Stunfisk

Lanturn

Registeel

Shadow Gligar

Swampert

Ultra League

Charizard

Cresselia

Walrein

Swampert

Trevenant

Master League

Mewtwo

Lugia

Swampert

Dialga

Zacian (Hero)

As we head towards October, you can check out the upcoming events in Pokemon GO.